AdvoCare Reveals Festive Holiday Bundle

RICHARDSON, Texas— AdvoCare International, LLC, a leading health and wellness company, announces the launch of a special holiday bundle featuring their White Chocolate Peppermint Meal Replacement Shake and the highly anticipated and customer favorite Spark Snowberry for a limited time only.

The Spark Snowberry, available in stick packs and canisters, boasts a delightful fusion of black currant and lime flavors, offered exclusively for a limited time during this holiday season. Joining the lineup in the holiday bundle is AdvoCare’s White Chocolate Peppermint Meal Replacement Shake, a carefully crafted blend of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber with a great holiday flavor. This shake, delivering a substantial 24 grams of protein, ensures sustained energy for daily physical activity and is available for a limited time.

“We love to feature our holiday favorites this time of year because it inspires everyone to keep moving and feel better during the hectic holiday season,” said Patrick Wright, CEO of AdvoCare. “We aim to help our Distributors and customers feel the best they can, and I am confident they’ll have fun doing it with these two fantastic products they can use themselves or share with others this holiday season.”

Additionally, every purchase of AdvoCare’s limited-time holiday products includes a personalized tumbler. As a holiday treat, each customer will receive a 10% discount on all orders placed between November 20 and November 25.

About AdvoCare International, LLC

AdvoCare International, LLC is a health and wellness company committed to helping our customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management, and sports-performance products. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

For More Information:

