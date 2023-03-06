Alpine Start Launches New Whole Bean Coffee: Over Stoker!

BOULDER, Colo.— Alpine Start, the leading provider of instant coffee for outdoor adventures, announced the launch of its first whole bean coffee: Over Stoker!

100% Fair Trade Certified and medium roasted to perfection, this organic blend of South American and African beans is packed with the perfect balance of cocoa, caramel, and a whole lot of psyche!

“After years of providing convenient and delicious instant coffee, we’re excited to offer our customers a new coffee experience,” said Matt Segal, professional rock climber and founder of Alpine Start.

With The Over Stoker, you can enjoy a delicious and ethically sourced cup of coffee that not only tastes great, but helps make a difference in the world. As a Fair Trade Certified product, The Over Stoker supports safe working conditions, sustainable livelihoods, and empowers farmers to improve their communities.

Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, Alpine Start has you covered with their full range of coffee options.

The Over Stoker is now available in 12-ounce whole bean bags ($15.99) on the company’s website and Amazon.

For More Information:

https://alpinestartfoods.com/products/overstoker-whole-bean-coffee