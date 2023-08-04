Amari Launches Better-For-You Sports Recovery Drinks

LOUISVILLE, Colo.— Louisville-based Amari, a market leader in the sports recovery drink category, is pleased to announce that the company has pivoted from its original powder supplement to a new line of ready-to-drink beverages, offering everyday athletes a unique recovery experience. Known for its active blend of CBD, Turmeric, Ashwagandha Root, and Black Pepper Extract that helps reduce inflammation and improve joint comfort, Amari is introducing two new flavors, Berry Lemonade and Tangerine. The company will unveil two more SKUs soon.

“We were tired of taking pain relievers like Tylenol or Aleve after a day of fun outdoor activity with friends and family. That’s why we developed a new category of functional, delicious, ready-to-drink sports drinks designed to help people get back out there day after day. Amari delivers benefits using gentle yet effective natural ingredients that are good for you and easy to pronounce. We believe that staying active is the best way to keep healthy and defy the limits of aging,” explains Eric Gricus, Founder and CEO of Amari.

The brand has gained momentum among pickleball players in mountain towns and Denver/Boulder metro areas. “Pickleball is addictive, the hours fly by, and we’ve found lots of folks could use a little support getting back out on the court. We received feedback from customers that they loved the benefits of our powdered products but would prefer a convenient ready-to-drink format,” adds Tim Keegan, Amari’s VP of Sales. “We listened, took action, and created a better-for-you product that tastes great, with no bubbles and no added sugar.”

Designed as an effective, non-sparkling sports recovery drink, Amari leverages a proprietary blend of natural ingredients, is made without sugar, is low in calories, and has no side effects. The benefits of Amari’s ingredients are:

Studies have shown that 250 mg of Ashwagandha root reduces knee joint pain and discomfort and minimizes the biomarker of stress. Turmeric is one of the best-known medicinal herbs and has been studied extensively for its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant benefits. Black Pepper has been shown to increase the bioavailability of Turmeric’s active ingredients by 2,000% while also helping to reduce inflammation. Cannabidiol (CBD) plays a role in calming and reducing oxidative stress, including its ability to reduce inflammation.



Amari is available nationwide on DrinkAmari.com and select independent retailers in Boulder, Breckenridge, Denver, Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs, and Vail.

Amari is the leader in Better-For-You Natural Sports Recovery for consumers who want to stay active and have fun. Amari contains no sugar and is a non-sparkling sports drink designed to reduce inflammation from exercise and improve joint comfort. The company’s unique blend of functional ingredients offers a healthier alternative to traditional sports drinks and helps everyone ‘Play Longer and Recover Faster.’

