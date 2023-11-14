AminoLean Announces Nationwide Distribution at All Target Locations

MIAMI, Fla.— AminoLean, the fast-growing leader in energy nutrition announces a long-term expanded strategic partnership with Target with a full range of AminoLean Energy products to provide consumers with the fullest experience of sustained, clean energy.

After launching the top of category AminoLean pre workout in Target nationwide earlier this Fall, the brand continues its expanded wide net distribution into all Target stores with the AminoLean Energy Drinks and new AminoLean Energy Drink Minis.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership between AminoLean and Target with the national rollout of our AminoLean Energy Drinks,” says Victor Davanzo, CEO & Founder RSP Nutrition. “Our goal is to bring our blend of fruit flavors, clean energy and an overall better-for-you product line that aligns perfectly with Target’s commitment to quality and innovation.”

The 8-ounce Minis are an equally excellent addition to help the brand continue to broaden its reach and product offering. Brought forward by popular demand amongst their audience and feedback via social media, the new AminoLean Minis pack a small by mighty punch. Offering 140 mg caffeine and 0 calories, it’s a pocket-sized pick-me-up and one of the first on the market to offer slightly less caffeine for increased use and occasions. Easier to transport and store and perfect for entertaining or just stocking the fridge, the mini cans are best for on-the-go and a smart choice for a last minute energy boost that doesn’t result in crash or burnout.

AminoLean Energy Drink 12-ounce and 8-ounce Minis are readily available in single servings, making this update offering an ideal trial opportunity for consumers looking to explore new flavors and products. Selections from both regular and Minis are available in all classic flavors, as well as best selling Pink Lemonade and Cherry Lime pre-workout powder.

AminoLean Energy Drink Flavors Available:

Berry Alixir

Strawberry Watermelon

Blood Orange

Cherry Lime

About AminoLean

AminoLean by RSP Nutrition creates good energy products in the form of pre-workout powder and zero-sugar, vegan energy drinks. Using clean, proven ingredients that encourage active individuals to become their best selves, AminoLean’s mission is to provide good energy for any occasion. With over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, AminoLean is an Amazon best-seller and has quickly grown into one of the fastest growing energy brands in retail, with products available in over 15,000 stores including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, Meijer, Wegmans, and many more.

For More Information:

https://rspnutrition.com/