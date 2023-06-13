Announcing The Aprch Partner Project 2nd Edition, Aprch + BuzzCutt

PORTLAND, Ore.— Aprch Beverage Co is happy to release the 2nd edition of the Aprch Partner Project. The Aprch Partner Project is a collaborative initiative that brings together leading brands and delivers passion-driven, special edition Aprch CBD Sparkling Water cans through a focused and iterative process.

The 2nd edition of the Aprch Partner Project showcases a partnership with soon-to-launch app, BuzzCutt. BuzzCutt is set to revolutionize the way both sober individuals and the sober curious community discover and access non-alcoholic beverages. BuzzCutt empowers users to effortlessly locate non-alcoholic mocktails, CBD-infused drinks, and other alcohol-free options. Users simply input their ZIP code, and the app will display a comprehensive list of bars and restaurants in their vicinity offering these exciting alternatives.

The new limited-edition Aprch Mint+Cucumber CBD Sparkling Water #BuzzCutt cans will be available exclusively at BuzzCutt events throughout the Summer. Furthermore, enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated BuzzCutt Non Alcoholic launch party, taking place on June 17th in Portland, Oregon.

Aprch Beverage Co remains committed to fostering innovative collaborations and delivering exceptional products to consumers. The Aprch Partner Project continues to pave the way for exciting ventures within the CBD-infused beverage industry, and the partnership with BuzzCutt represents an extraordinary step towards redefining the possibilities of non-alcoholic experiences.

About Aprch Beverage Co

Based in Portland, Oregon, Aprch (ap·proach) is a beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health, and the outdoors. Aprch creates refreshing sparkling beverages with zero calories, zero sugar, zero alcohol, and zero caffeine. Whatever flavor you choose, you’ll find a new sense of nourishment with every sip.

Enjoy a new way to unwind.

Winner of the CSP Magazine 2022 Best New Product Award for the CBD Beverage Category with its signature Aprch CBD Sparkling Water.

About BuzzCutt

BuzzCutt is an upcoming app designed to assist individuals in discovering non-alcoholic drink options. By leveraging advanced technology, BuzzCutt empowers users to effortlessly locate bars and restaurants offering non-alcoholic mocktails, CBD-infused beverages, and alcohol-free beer selections. The app is set to revolutionize the way people enjoy socializing without compromising their commitment to a sober lifestyle. So you can BE OUT and ORDER CONFIDENTLY. #PartySober

For More Information:

https://www.buzzcutt.co/