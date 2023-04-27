Aprch Announces New Limited Release Flavor: Huckleberry

PORTLAND, Ore.— Aprch Beverage Co. (ap·proach), a leading CBD beverage brand has recently launched its newest limited-release flavor of its signature CBD sparkling water, Huckleberry. The inspiration behind the flavor comes from the mountains of the Pacific Northwest and delivers the bursting taste of a freshly picked wild mountain huckleberry rounded off with a hint of vanilla. Huckleberry will be available through the warmer months. Each can of Aprch CBD sparkling water contains 25mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract, vitamin C, and L-theanine, and is free of sugar, calories, and caffeine. The new Huckleberry flavor is available throughout Aprch’s distribution network, and can also be purchased directly from the Aprch website.

About Aprch Beverage Co.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Aprch (ap·proach) is a beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health, and the outdoors. Aprch creates refreshing sparkling beverages with zero calories, zero sugar, zero alcohol, and zero caffeine. Whether you seek to enhance your daily routine or simply want to unwind with a delicious and refreshing beverage, Aprch has you covered. Aprch was the Winner of the CSP Magazine 2022 Best New Product Award for the CBD Beverage Category with its signature Aprch CBD Sparkling Water.

For More Information:

https://drinkaprch.com/