Aprch + SMITH Release SMITH #WeRunCold Limited Edition Mint+Cucumber Can

PORTLAND, Ore.— Aprch Beverage Co is proud to introduce the first edition of the Aprch Partner Project. The Aprch Partner Project is a collaborative initiative that brings together leading brands and delivers passion-driven, special edition Aprch CBD Sparkling Water cans through a focused and iterative process. For the first release of the Aprch Partner Project, Aprch collaborated with SMITH – global market leader in snow goggles and helmets and industry innovator across bike helmets, sport, lifestyle, and prescription eyewear –on a new limited-edition Mint+Cucumber CBD Sparkling Water #WeRunCold can design that celebrates the brands’ shared love of adventure, and above all else, passion for snow. The limited edition #WeRunCold cans are a tribute to SMITH’s #WeRunCold winter campaign celebrating the thrill of long ascents and socked in days in pursuit of the next great line, no matter how cold it gets. The #WeRunCold limited edition cans are a refreshing way to après ski or snowboard without alcohol.

These #WeRunCold cans, featuring a mountain scape design by artist Ryan Schmies, will be available at SMITH events this winter, and a limited quantity is available online at drinkaprch.com

About Aprch Beverage Co.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Aprch (ap·proach) is a beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health, and the outdoors. Aprch creates refreshing sparkling beverages with zero calories, zero sugar, zero alcohol, and zero caffeine. Whatever flavor you choose, you’ll find a new sense of nourishment with every sip. Enjoy a new way to unwind. Winner of the CSP Magazine 2022 Best New Product Award for the CBD Beverage Category with its signature Aprch CBD Sparkling Water.

About SMITH

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, SMITH was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With over 58 years of innovation and design experience, SMITH is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. SMITH seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To SMITH, the experience is everything. SMITH is part of Safilo Group.

For More Information:

https://drinkaprch.com/pages/shop-smith