Bambucha Kombucha Expands Distribution and Product Line

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Bambucha Kombucha, an organic, chef-crafted and award-winning kombucha brand, has announced its expansion into Denver, the addition of a new hard kombucha flavor, Raspberry Crush, and the launch of a hard kombucha variety pack. Established in San Diego in 2017, Bambucha started with five non-alcoholic flavors and in 2021 the brand launched its line of hard kombucha with three core flavors. The company has experienced continuous growth, expanding their office and production facilities, the team and distribution and product offerings. In just one year, Bambucha has tripled its direct to consumer sales, substantially grown its distribution sales and activated over 200 new accounts.

“The kombucha and overall RTD category is very saturated and we are well aware of that,” said Jason Iuculano, Chief Marketing Officer at Bambucha Kombucha. “At Bambucha, we are proud to have persevered over the years, continuing to grow but also pivot and adjust when needed. Expanding into Denver and adding Raspberry Crush to our hard kombucha lineup are just glimpses of the future and what is to come for the brand. We are thrilled to have taken home three gold medals at this year’s KombuchaKon and look forward to our continued success.”

Bambucha Kombucha is available in over 700 locations in the United States. The non-alcoholic drinks are available in retailers in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and most recently Denver, Colorado. Customers can find all five non-alcoholic flavors (Thai Ginger, Guava Punch, Hibiscus Rose, Mango Masala and Blueberry Tart) in 23 Natural Grocers throughout Denver. Bambucha’s Mango Masala and Thai Ginger are both award-winning, earning gold medals at the 2023 KombuchaKon Expo in the fruited and ginger categories, respectively. Bambucha’s non-alcoholic kombucha is also available for delivery nationally via their website and Amazon.

Bambucha’s hard kombucha provides an exotic taste profile and clean drinking option with chef-crafted flavors including, Tropical Guava, Blueberry Vanilla, Hawaiian Hibiscus and the just-launched, Raspberry Crush. New as of this summer, Raspberry Crush is made with crushed ripe organic raspberries paired with an infusion of lemongrass and a splash of tart, cold-pressed lime juice. The hard kombucha flavor was inspired by a classic raspberry lemonade and given a chef-crafted twist to create a totally crushable kombucha. Also launched this summer is Bambucha’s 6-can variety pack of its hard kombuchas which includes a sampling of the three most popular flavors. The hard kombucha is 6% ABV, 140 calories and has only five grams of sugar. Distributed by Karl Strauss Distributing the hard kombucha is available in BevMo, Sprouts, Jimbos, Lazy Acres, Total Wine and More and Grocery Outlet locations throughout Southern California. Bambucha’s hard kombucha can also be found at many restaurants throughout Southern California – both on tap and in cans.

About Bambucha Kombucha

Organic, chef-crafted, award-winning and big on flavor, Bambucha Kombucha offers non-alcoholic and hard kombucha that delivers next-level taste that is gut-friendly and aromatic. Brewed in San Diego County, with a bold range of flavors created by a team with over 20 years of international chef experience, Bambucha provides a kombucha experience that is big on flavor, big on taste and big on smiles—Bambucha means “big” in Hawaiian. By using clean, whole, certified organic ingredients and a specific brewing technique, Bambucha creates kombucha that is more well balanced and flavor-forward than other kombuchas, offering just the right amount of tart without the vinegar bite for easy drinking.

For More Information:

https://www.bambuchakombucha.com/