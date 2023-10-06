Baseball Great Giancarlo Stanton Joins the Yerbae Family of Investors

Scottsdale, Ariz. — Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, today announced Giancarlo Stanton – designated hitter and outfielder for the New York Yankees – has signed on to its growing roster of luminary investors from the world of sports.

“Yerbaé is healthy and tastes great – that’s why I drink it,” said Stanton.

One of Major League Baseball’s most feared hitters, Stanton joins an accomplished cohort of leaders representing the world of sports, including National Football League, NCAA College Football, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and CrossFit. Giancarlo was the Most Valuable Player in 2017, and he is a five-time All-Star, as well as All-Star Game MVP, Home Run Derby winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger award winner.

“Giancarlo Stanton is a household name who is widely respected across Major League Baseball for his elite skills and unwavering professionalism within the sport,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “We’re proud to have him join our incredible team of investors.”

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment. Find us @DrinkYerbae on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com.

For More Information:

