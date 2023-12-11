Better Than Booze Expands Reach With Distribution in Six New States

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Better Than Booze, the trailblazing Nashville-based non-alcoholic beverage brand, is thrilled to announce its expansion in six new states, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, and New Hampshire. This launch comes just in time for Dry January, when consumers are looking to cut back on their alcohol intake. This strategic move is fueled by the surging demand for high quality and great tasting non-alcoholic options, marking a significant leap forward in the brand’s mission to redefine the beverage landscape.

Founded on the principles of quality, innovation, and a commitment to providing a premium alcohol-free experience, Better Than Booze has witnessed remarkable growth in its first year in market. Being in over 400+ locations on and off premise. Non-alcoholic beverage sales have surged as traditional alcoholic beverages are showing declines, and Better Than Booze is poised to take advantage of this cultural shift.

“We are thrilled to bring Better Than Booze to new communities across these six states, as we see a growing appetite for high-quality non-alcoholic alternatives,” says Drea Groeschel, the co-founder and CEO of Better Than Booze. “Our expansion is not just about introducing a product; it’s about fostering a lifestyle where individuals can savor every sip of a meticulously crafted cocktail without the negative effects of alcohol. This is a testament to the evolving preferences of consumers who are seeking alternative choices.”

Recent market data underscores the momentum of the non-alcoholic beverage sector. According to Nielsen Consumer, the non-alcoholic beverage market is reported to be tracking at 20% year over year growth rate. Year to date non alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits sales accounted for .47% of total alcohol sales in the US.

“Although this may seem to be small, the impact will be large over the next several years as the category becomes more established” says Groeschel. Better Than Booze has been a key player in this market surge, experiencing over 500% growth in 2023.

With its expanded distribution network, Better Than Booze aims to make a splash in each new state by providing a series of engaging events, in-store tastings, and promotions across participating retailers with its 25x award winning beverage portfolio. The brand strategy is “old school” in its tact. Physically activating the brand on location to encourage consumers to try-it before they buy-it. “It’s a roll-up your sleeves type strategy, get out there and have people try it. When they do, they love it!” says Groeschel, “you also can’t beat hearing feedback first hand.”

The brand’s products have gained a loyal following for their exceptional taste and commitment to using only the finest ingredients Better Than Booze remains dedicated to bringing better-tasting options to those seeking high-quality non-alcoholic beverage choices.

For More Information:

https://drinkbetterthanbooze.com/