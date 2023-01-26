BevNET and Naturally San Diego Kick Off Partnership with Industry Meetup on Feb. 20

BevNET is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Naturally San Diego, a community of local CPG businesses aiming to make greater San Diego the new nexus of natural products entrepreneurship.

As a partner, BevNET seeks to expand its support of local CPG founders and the growth of their companies. With more than 560 Naturally San Diego members representing 260+ companies in the area, BevNET plans to build a deeper connection with the local natural products community by hosting local meetups, collaborating on networking events, and being a resource to both Naturally San Diego and the local community.

“Partnering with BevNET is an exciting evolution for Naturally San Diego. We’re thrilled to collaborate with BevNET to continue to foster the growth of the local natural products and CPG community. We will work together to create programs that bring value to our members and sponsors, while highlighting BevNET’s West Coast Branch presence in San Diego. This partnership aligns with both organizations efforts to serve San Diego natural products brands. -Adam Hertel, Board Member at Naturally San Diego and CSO at Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery

To kick off this partnership, BevNET and Naturally San Diego are hosting a joint meetup on Monday, February 20th at BevNET’s San Diego office. If you’re local and part of the natural food industry, please join us! There will be food and beverage served on site, and bringing product samples is encouraged.

Here are the details:

Date: Monday, February 20

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM PT

Location: 2645 Financial Ct., Suite D, San Diego, CA 92117

Expect future events such as coffee + convos, happy hours, and forums to bring the natural food community together. Additionally, Naturally San Diego is hosting an in-person Pitch Slam on April 27th, where 5 natural products entrepreneurs will take the stage to pitch their up-and-coming companies to a panel of judges and 300+ audience members. Ray Latif, producer and host of BevNET’s Taste Radio Podcast, will MC the event. The application to pitch opens on February 1 and tickets for the public go on sale February 13.