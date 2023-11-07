BevNET Announces Nominees for ‘Best of 2023’ Awards

Each year, BevNET’s “Best Of” Awards are presented to honor the most influential and impactful companies, brands, people, products, ideas and trends from across the beverage industry landscape.

The nominees for BevNET’s “Best of 2023” Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, showcase the diversity and profound talent within the beverage industry. These nominees stand out for their contributions, whether it’s redefining established categories with innovative products, captivating consumers through compelling marketing campaigns, spearheading ethical ingredient sourcing and business practices, or crafting irresistible beverages that we just can’t get enough of.

BevNET is proud to announce the nominees for its “Best Of 2023” Awards, as follows (with the exception of Person of the Year). Winners will be announced on December 4 at BevNET Live Winter 2023.

RTD cocktail products and non-alcohol spirits products submitted for BevNET Best of Awards will be considered for our BevNET Spirits Awards and included in the list of nominees, which will be released on Wednesday, December 6th. The BevNET Spirits Awards winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 13th.

The Full List of BevNET Best of 2023 Awards Nominees:

00 Cocktails

100 Coconuts

100 Thieves

AF Drinks Ltd

AG Conglomerate

All Phenoms (We Are Phenoms, LLC)

Amante 1530

Anytime

Aqua Luna

Archer Roose

Aura Bora

BARCODE

BAXUS

BeatBox Beverages

Beloit Kombucha Company

Best Day Brewing

Better Booch

Better Than Booze

Betty Buzz

Big Island Coffee Roasters

Bing Beverage

Blue Zones Kitchen

Bluebird Hardwater

BlueTriton Brands

Boisson

Bonde Fine Wine Shop

Bravago

brelixi

Brella Beverage Inc.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

C4 Energy

Caliwater

Cann

Cape Cod’r

Casa Azul

Casa Komos Brands Group (CKBG)

Casa Lumbre

Cathead Distillery

CELSIUS®

CENTR Brands

CHA

Chamberlain Coffee

Chelsea B. Drugstore

Chicken Cock Whiskey

Chobani

Chopin Vodka

Clearly Canadian Sparkling Water

Cook’s Mill Whiskey

Cooperstown Distillery

Costa Tequila

Crooked Owl

Culture Pop

De La Calle

De Soi

Deer Creek Malthouse

Demon Spirits LLC

DIVAS drink U.S. Inc.

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dos Equis

Drink Weird

DRY GUYS

Electrolit

Elmhurst 1925

Elvis Whiskey

Emmi Equator RTD

Equitea

Explorer Cold Brew

FLECHA AZUL TEQUILA

Four Corners American Gin

Four Sigmatic

Frazy

Free Rein

Fresh Fizz Sodas

Fruit Of Life LLC

FUNKIN COCKTAILS

G.O.A.T. Fuel

Garage Beer

Ghia

GHOST®

GNGR Labs

Good Spirits Cocktails

Great Neck Beverages

GYM WEED

Hal’s New York

Halfday Iced Tea

Harmless Harvest

Health-Ade LLC

Healthverve Food Manufacturing USA

HEARTBEAT Hot Rosé

Heaven Hill Brands

hi Seltzer

High Rise Beverage Company

Hint Inc.

Hiyo

Holistic Spirits Company

Holy Seed Beverage Group

HOP WTR

Hoplark

HOXIE SPRITZER

HUMANITEA

Icelandic Glacial

Ilegal Mezcal

Illicit Elixirs

INDOxyz

Innovative Beverage Group LLC

International Delight | Danone North America

ISLAND COMPANY RUM

Jones Soda Co

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes

Jove Wellness, LLC.

Junglee

JUST ICE TEA

Karma Water

KIDDIWINKS

Kitu Life Inc. Super Coffee

Koe Kombucha

Koko & Karma

Kove

LEVIA

Lifeway Foods

Liquid I.V.

Living MAKA PBC

Local Weather

Longbottom & Co

Loud Lemon

Lucky Beverage Corp.

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits

MALK Organics

MARGS

Marquis

MatchaKo

Mate Maker

MATER MEDITERRANEA SRL

Mayawell

METABEV LLC

MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer

Midwest Juicery

Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

Mockly

Mooala LLC

Mothers Milk

Narra

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

NDO Bev

Nectar

New Barn Organics

New Brew

Next Gen Beverages LLC

Nguyen Coffee Supply

Night Shift Brewing

NightOwl Martinis

Nirvana Water Sciences

Nixie Sparkling Water

Nourish Cold Pressed Juice

Novo Fogo Cachaça

Nowadays

nutpods

Ocean Spray

OLIPOP

Oobli

Optimum Nutrition (Glanbia Performance Nutrition)

Pantalones Organic Tequila

PARCH

Partake Brewing

PATH

PepsiCo Beverages North America

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

Pocas International Corp.

Pop & Bottle

poppi

PRIME

Proper No. Twelve

Proxies

Q Mixers

Rasasvada

Re-Lid Engineering AG

REBBL

Rebel Rabbit

Recess

Remedy Drinks

Remedy Organics

RISE Brewing Co.

ROAR Organic

Ruby Hibiscus

Saint James Tea

Sake High!

SANG Vietnamese Coffee

Sanzo

Sap’s Original

Seven Teas

Shire’s Naturals

Socorro Tequila

space tea

Spade

Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi

Sparkling Ice

Steeped Coffee

SToK Cold Brew Coffee | Danone North America

Straightaway Cocktails

SuckerPunch

SunOpta

Sunshine Punch

System Seltzers

Táche

Taika

Talking Rain Beverage Company

Teaspressa

Tequila CAZADORES

The Coca-Cola Company

The Jel Sert Company

The Lemon Perfect Company

The Pickle Juice Company

The Spare Food Co.

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Tilden

Tim Hortons

Tomorrow Farms

Top Dog Cocktails

Tractor Beverage Company

Treehouse Naturals

Twrl Milk Tea

TX Whiskey

Uncharted Coffee Supply

Uncle Matt’s Organic

Uncle Waithleys Beverage Company

UPDATE

Via Carota Craft Cocktails

Vitamin Energy®

Vosa Spirits

waterdrop® Microdrinks

Watermark Design

West Peak Sparkling Spirits

Wheyward Spirit

Wild Pop by Buchi

wildwonder

Yesly Water

YOLA Mezcal

ZOA Energy, LLC