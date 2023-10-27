BevNET Best Of 2023 Awards: Nomination Deadline Extended to November 3

If you haven’t had a chance to submit your nominations for BevNET’s Best Of 2023 Awards, we have good news. We’ve extended the deadline to Friday, November 3. The highly-anticipated awards show recognizes beverage industry brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends.

BevNET’s Best Of 2023 Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, are accepting nominations for the following:

Brand of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars (Brand Companies)

Best New Products

Best New Spirits Product

Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign

All nominations will be published on BevNET.com and the winners will be announced at BevNET Live in Marina del Rey, CA on December 4.

The new nomination deadline is Friday, November 3. This will be the last deadline extension.

