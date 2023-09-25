BevNET Best Of 2023 Awards: Submit Your Nominations

BevNET’s annual “Best Of” Awards commend companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the ever-changing beverage industry landscape. The highly-anticipated awards show will take place in Marina del Rey, CA on the first day of BevNET Live Winter 2023, taking place December 4 + 5.

BevNET’s Best Of 2023 Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, are currently open for nominations. Submitting a nomination guarantees that the person, company, or product submitted will be considered for the category chosen by the nominator.

You may submit as many nominations as you’d like, either for your own company/product or a company/product you find deserving. You may also elect as many categories as you’d like for each nomination. Agencies submitting their clients must submit one nomination per client.

All nominations will be categorized and published on BevNET.com once the application period closes on October 27th.The winners will be announced at our live awards show at BevNET Live on December 4.

The fee per nomination is $99 for BevNET & NOSH Insiders and $149 for non-Insiders. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, October 27th.

Nomination Criteria

The awards are open to three categories of products: non-alcoholic beverages (RTD and non-RTD), spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails, and hard kombucha.

Below are the categories open for BevNET Best Of 2023 nominations:

Brand of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars (Brand Companies)

Best New Products

Best New Spirits Product

Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign

To learn more about past winners and nominees, check out our past Best Of Awards shows.