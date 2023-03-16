BevNET Industry Meetup: Connect with the Boston Food, Beverage & Beer Communities on April 13

We’re inviting the local Boston CPG community to our HQ office on Thursday, April 13th for a food, beverage and beer industry meetup. Join our BevNET, NOSH, Brewbound and Taste Radio teams from 6 PM to 8 PM ET for networking, beverages and light appetizers. We also encourage you to BYOS a.k.a. “bring your own samples” for others to try!

Industry professionals within the food, beverage, and beer & beyond industries are invited to register. There is no cost to attend.

Here are the details:

Date: Thursday, April 13th

Time: 6PM to 8PM PT

Location: BevNET HQ at 65 Chapel St Newton, MA 02458

Cost: FREE

Sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to engage the local community at the event. Interested? Contact our BevNET sales team.

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading, independent media company for the beverage industry with 14.7M pageviews. Brands, suppliers, service providers, retailers, and investors alike turn to us for the daily coverage we provide and the in-person connections we can forge. We live and breathe our categories and thrive by helping our partners succeed.

About NOSH

Always thoughtful, informed, and comprehensive – NOSH is the go-to source of coverage and context for the burgeoning business community of Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged foods. NOSH reaches brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers with a mix of media. Think of it as the food-focused extension of BevNET.com.

About Brewbound

Brewbound is the leading source of comprehensive beer industry coverage and information. We feature timely analysis of the latest trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. Our audience engages with our site daily for up-to-the-minute news, a robust industry jobs board, an always-fresh database of U.S. beer companies, as well as a growing marketplace with listings for equipment, services, and more.