BevNET & NOSH Community Calls This August: Crowdfunding, Financial Insights With a CPG Investor, Getting on Thrive Market

Get ready for our August Community Calls! This month, we’re introducing two Insider-only calls where we’ll dive into financial insights with a CPG investor and talk with Thrive Market about how the retailer curates brand partners. To register for these two calls, become an Insider. All other calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Convince Consumers to be Customers with Earned PR

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Sara Brooks, co-founder of Goldilocks and founder / CEO of Covet PR

Topic: Earned PR goes a long way to build a loyal consumer base, retailer buy in, and brand awareness. Sara Brooks, co-founder of Goldilocks and founder / CEO of Covet PR, will explain how to use your brand story and differentiators as a foundation to pitch and earn the consumer facing PR that will create a ripple effect for your brand recognition.

Register here



Could Crowdfunding be the Capital Solution You’re Looking For?

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Guests: Todd Gibson of Yerbaé, Sean Ross of Pureboost, and Alex Bayer of Genius Juice

Topic: Are you planning a fundraiser and interested in exploring the pluses and minuses of crowdfunding? We’ll be chatting with three brand leaders to discuss their success using various platforms, what’s required to do it well, and what brands need to know before they launch a campaign.

Register here



Important Financial Insights This CPG Investor Wants Founders to Understand [INSIDER ONLY]

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Maxi Kozler Koven of LDR Ventures

Topic: Maxi Kozler Koven of VC and consulting firm LDR Ventures believes that financial education and funding for entrepreneurs is just as (if not more) important than the idea and mission for the business itself. On Community Call we’ll discuss the core principles she believes everyone should know right now, how successful founders are keeping their businesses on good financial ground, and the organizations and resources that can help.

Register here or become an Insider to join us



Crafting Influencer Marketing Programs that Move the Needle

Date: Tuesday, August 15

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Elyse Eilerman and Rohan Tangri of The Bad Tea Company

Topic: Elyse Eilerman and Rohan Tangri of The Bad Tea Company are looking for answers on what options they have as co-founders of an emerging brand looking to build an effective influencer marketing program that doesn’t break the bank and isn’t held back by limited retail placement. We’ll ask our audience for answers on how much it costs, what tools are available, and how to structure successful campaigns.

Register here



How Thrive Market Curates Brand Partners [INSIDER ONLY]

Date: Thursday, August 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Jeremiah McElwee, Chief Merchandising Officer at Thrive Market

Topic: Thrive Market has more than a million members who pay $60 a year to shop from a carefully curated product assortment focused on organics, ethical sourcing, and positive impact initiatives. Jeremiah McElwee, Chief Merchandising Officer at Thrive Market, tells us what it takes to make the cut, cost and business implications for brand partners, and how to grow sales once you’re inside.

Register here or become an Insider to join us

Keep an eye on the calendar as additional calls are added.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way. Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

