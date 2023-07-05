BevNET & NOSH Community Calls This July: UNFI, Line Extensions, the Power of Community, Non-Alc Beverage Opportunities

Community Call is a recurring series of discussions addressing timely topics within the food and beverage industry. This month, we’ll discuss a range of topics such as winning on shelf with line extensions, the non-alc beverage revolution, and community marketing as a crucial part of brand strategy.

Community Call sessions are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendars!

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

UNFI Next – Everything You Need to Know

Date: Thursday, July 6 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guest: Aaron May of the UNFI Next program Topic: UNFI Next is a distributor run program designed to curate and incubate emerging brands. We chat with Aaron May who oversees the UNFI Next program to discuss what the criteria for entry is, ideal timing for launch in a brand’s life cycle, and how to make it work for brand growth. Register Here



Winning On Shelf With Line Extensions

Date: Tuesday, July 11 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guest: Matt Weiss of RIND Topic: Line extensions can be a great way to increase market share and retail footprint, but there’s a good deal of testing and learning to maintain differentiation, customer loyalty, and to avoid cannibalizing your existing sales. Join Matt Weiss of RIND to learn about the approach that’s worked for them and the issues they’ve solved along the way. Register Here



How Two Experts are Harnessing the Power of Community to Build a Brand

Date: Tuesday, July 25 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guests: Madi Lieber and Michelle Cordeiro Grant Topic: Community Marketing is a crucial part of brand strategy that helps build and scale core consumers that become brand advocates and drive repeat purchases. Join Madi Lieber and Michelle Cordeiro Grant to hear about how they’re taking what they learned at Meta, Google, Lively, and Thrillist to the CPG world as they build their beverage brand, Gorgie. Register Here



Non-Alcoholic Beverage Revolution: Seizing Sales Opportunities

Date: Thursday, July 27 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guest: David Crooch of Ritual Beverage Topic: The Non-Alc beverage space is constantly expanding with sales opportunities and new product offerings, but many retailers haven’t ironed out their sets or review processes yet. Join to talk about where we started with non-alc, where it’s going, and how brands can carve out a spot in retail and distribution to shine. Register Here



Keep an eye on the calendar as additional calls are added.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way. Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

