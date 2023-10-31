BevNET & NOSH Community Calls This November: Data Backed Ideas, Nailing the Right Price, Secrets of a Successful Private Label Business

Get ready for our November Community Calls! This month, hear how to market regenerative agriculture to consumers, protect gross margin in the long term, troubleshoot and brainstorm velocity, and find out how to create a successful private label business that embraces innovation and helps with cash flow. All of our November 2023 calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Will Customers Pay For Regenerative? Try Leading With This

Date: Tuesday, November 7

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Sara Stender Delaney of Sarilla and Tina Owens, Managing Director of the Nutrient Density Alliance

Topic: Sara Stender Delaney of Sarilla is committed to using the highest quality, responsibly grown ingredients in her canned teas, but wants to know how to market regenerative to consumers in a way that will drive trial and velocity. Tina Owens, Managing Director of the Nutrient Density Alliance, has some brilliant, data backed ideas that directly appeal not only to the environment but human health and wellness.

Price It Right – Accounting for Distributor Costs and Trade Spend in Your Pricing Model

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Ariana Farahani of Plant Press, pricing experts Scott Sanders and Sarton Molnar-Fenton

Topic: Gross margin and velocity are two of the top indicators for success as a CPG business, and nailing the right price is key in getting both of those dialed in. Ariana Farahani of Plant Press is working on just that and we’ve called in pricing experts Scott Sanders and Sarton Molnar-Fenton to dive into a pricing model that accounts for distributor costs and trade spend to protect gross margin in the long term.

Review the Sku – Brainstorming Velocity with Soom Foods

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Join Fred Hart of Interact Brands, Adam Levit of Velocity Sales, and Amy Zitelman, founder of Soom Foods

Topic: Soom Foods is well known for their tahini sourced from Ethiopian sesame seeds that produce a smooth and delicious tahini. Soom’s chocolate tahini SKU isn’t turning as well as expected, and we’re bringing in the experts to troubleshoot. Join Fred Hart of Interact Brands, Adam Levit of Velocity Sales, and Amy Zitelman, founder of Soom Foods, and watch as we assess the situation and brainstorm some solutions.

Private Label, Public Conversation – Secrets From an Expert

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Kim Greenfeld, former private label buyer for Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s

Topic: Kim Greenfeld will join us to uncover the secrets of running a successful private label business. Find out what kind of innovation gets a buyer’s attention, how to protect brand equity, and which categories and products present the most opportunity.

Keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming shows, and find recordings of past calls here.

Plus, you can now listen to Community Calls on-the-go with our newly launched Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

