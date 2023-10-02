BevNET & NOSH Community Calls This October: Fly By Jing, Fresh Thyme, Mia Medina, and Developing Sales Analytics

Get ready for our October Community Calls! This month, hear how Fly by Jing grew a condiment subcategory, find out whether fractional sales is right for your business, talk to the VP of Center Store at Fresh Thyme, and learn how to build a sales analytics program for smart decision making. All of October’s calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

*Please note* The recording of our Fresh Thyme Community Call will be available to Insiders only, but the live Zoom chat is open to all. If you’re not ready to become an Insider, make sure to join us live by registering below!

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

How Fly By Jing Grew a Condiment Subcategory

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Jing Gao with Fly By Jing

Topic: Jing Gao popularized chili crisp with Fly By Jing with what started as a passion product and is now an entirely new set on grocery store shelves. Join us to discuss how she leveraged DTC sales to secure retail opportunities, building and scaling a first to market product, and the education and marketing required to drive trial.

Register Here



Outsourcing Sales? Here’s What to Expect.

Date: Thursday, October 12

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Mia Medina of Gather Brands

Topic: Using an outsourced sales solution can be a great addition to your business, but you have to know what to expect and how to manage the relationship for success. We’ll talk to Mia Medina of Gather Brands about fractional sales agencies, broker partnerships, and what you need to have in place to get the most value out of your partnership. Plus, Mia shares some tricks of the trade for retail sales.



Register Here

Talk to Fresh Thyme’s VP of Center Store, Jonathan Lawrence

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Jonathan Lawrence, VP of Center Store at Fresh Thyme

Topic: Fresh Thyme is a midwest chain of natural/organic focused stores that focuses on bringing the organic lifestyle to the masses. Jonathan Lawrence, VP of Center Store, joins Community Call to help brands understand which brands & products have the best opportunity to grow at Fresh Thyme, what his customers are looking for, and how this chain fits into the national landscape of grocery retail.



Register Here

Genius CPG Number Crunching – Maximize Sales Data for Smart Decisions

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Steve Wangler of Good Crisp

Topic: As much as we’d like one, there’s no crystal ball in CPG to help with brand & category positioning, sales strategy, and smart innovation. Steve Wangler of Good Crisp has the next best thing – years of experience building sales analytics programs that make it easier to find the most viable path forward. Steve talks through the data points available to CPG brands, what’s worth paying for, the value you can extract, flaws to watch out for, and how to put it all into action.

Register Here



Keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming shows, and find recordings of past calls here.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way. Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & NOSH, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.