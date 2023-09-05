BevNET & NOSH Community Calls This September: CPG Investments, Category Building, Succeeding in Fresh Thyme

Get ready for our September Community Calls! This month, join us for conversations with an angel investment group, hear how Fly by Jing grew a condiment subcategory, find out which brands and products have the best opportunity to grow at Fresh Thyme, and take a look at stand-out packaging designs from Expo East. All of September’s calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

The Innovative Way These Angels Are Embracing Investment

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Adam Spriggs and Jamie Borteck of The Angel Group

Topic: Early stage CPG investment isn’t easy to secure, which is why Adam Spriggs and team founded The Angel Group – a syndicate of industry professionals who invest in early stage brands including Siete, Poppi, and Goodles. Join Adam and Angel Group member Jamie Borteck, who’s experience includes c-suite roles at Grillo’s Pickles, Justin’s, and Food Should Taste Good, as they talk about the innovation they’re looking for in CPG brands and creative ways they see businesses operating right now.

How Fly By Jing Grew a Condiment Subcategory

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Jing Gao with Fly By Jing

Topic: Jing Gao popularized chili crisp with Fly By Jing with what started as a passion product and is now an entirely new set on grocery store shelves. Join us to discuss how she leveraged DTC sales to secure retail opportunities, building and scaling a first to market product, and the education and marketing required to drive trial.

Talk to Fresh Thyme’s VP of Center Store, Jonathan Lawrence

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Jonathan Lawrence, VP of Center Store at Fresh Thyme

Topic: Fresh Thyme is a midwest chain of natural/organic focused stores that focuses on bringing the organic lifestyle to the masses. Jonathan Lawrence, VP of Center Store, joins Community Call to help brands understand which brands & products have the best opportunity to grow at Fresh Thyme, what his customers are looking for, and how this chain fits into the national landscape of grocery retail.

Best in Show – Expo East Packaging Design Winners

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Taja Dockendorf, founder of Pulp + Wire and Casey Harshman, founder of Frooishen

Topic: We’re talking to CPG design experts Taja Dockendorf, founder of Pulp + Wire, and Casey Harshman, founder of Frooishen, about packaging designs from Expo East that really popped, and we’ll dive the strategy behind the smartest redesigns seen at the show.

Keep an eye on the calendar as additional calls are added.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way. Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

