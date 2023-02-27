BevNET & NOSH Is Your Home For Complete Expo West 2023 Coverage

Next week, the natural CPG world will converge in Anaheim, California for the biggest annual trade show of the year, Natural Products Expo West. With over 2,000 food and beverage exhibitors and 60,000 attendees expected over the course of the four-day event, there’s a lot to take in, whether you’re there on the ground or following online. But regardless of if you’re a retailer, investor, brand or supplier, the only real ticket you’ll need to get the most out of this year’s show is a BevNET/NOSH Insider membership.

Starting this week, BevNET and NOSH is your comprehensive one-stop destination for all things Expo West, including:

* Pre-Expo coverage on BevNET.com and NOSH.com — including category overviews, product galleries and a booth guide — to get you fully prepared to conquer the show.

* Daily video recaps and on-site reporting from BevNET & NOSH bringing you the latest news, update and trend analysis direct from the show floor.

* Insights and info on Expo’s hottest new products and innovation from Ray Latif and the Taste Radio team.

* Video interviews with entrepreneurs and brand leaders from some of the biggest and most influential names in CPG.

* Social media updates on both the BevNET and NOSH Instagram and BevNET and NOSH Twitter accounts, keeping you in the loop on all things Expo.

To get access to the best in Natural Products Expo West coverage, become a BevNET/NOSH Insider today.

Looking to put your news on our radar? Reach out via our Expo West news submission page.