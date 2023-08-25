Bhakti Chai CEO/Founder Launches New Book: STEEPED: Adventures Of A Tea Entrepreneur

BOULDER, Colo.— Bhakti Chai, a Colorado-based and award-winning tea company, is proud to announce that its CEO/Founder, Brook Eddy, is launching her debut book this week, STEEPED: Adventures Of A Tea Entrepreneur. Nationally recognized as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year award by Entrepreneur Magazine, Brook Eddy covers love, loss, and unrelenting resilience in business throughout the narrative. STEEPED is part Eat Pray Love meets How I Built This, and tells the remarkable story of Brook’s passionate spirit and how she transformed despair into a thriving, socially conscious, multi-million-dollar international tea company known as Bhakti Chai.

With a dedication to social change and a passion for travel, Brook Eddy went to India to research a movement based on the principles of Bhakti, known as “devotion.” Upon returning from that trip, Brook began brewing fragrant fresh chai with fiery spices and bottled the tea in mason jars. That was nearly twenty years ago, andsince its inception, Bhakti has brewed more than 3 million gallons of chai, is the #1 chai concentrate in the natural channel, and has been featured in INC., WSJ, Oprah, Yoga Journal, and Real Simple Magazines.

EARLY PRAISE FOR STEEPED

“An entirely splendid, small-business saga, wearing a neo-hippie grin, shot through with intoxicating amounts of cardamom and all wrapped up in a dizzying, sexed-up love letter to Mother India. In turns inspiring, funny, and heartbreaking as it underscores the spurious excitement and stunning cruelty of trying to create an honest brand within the ruthless machinery of American capitalism.”

– Mark Morford, Former Columnist for The San Francisco Chronicle and Author of The Daring Spectacle: Adventures in Deviant Journalism

From forearms slashed with scalding burns to the unseen sting of stress, depression, and near bankruptcy—STEEPED is a testament that not everyone needs an MBA, a trust fund, a spouse, or even a business plan to bring an idea to market. “When I think back to making homemade chai in my kitchen for friends and neighbors – never did I think my side hustle would be a successful brand. I was a single mom, strapped for cash with two colicky twins by my side – I had no idea what I was doing,” recalls Brook Eddy, Author, CEO/Founder of Bhakti Chai.

In STEEPED, the reader joins Brook as she recounts marigold memories of India, detailed accounts of in-person sales meetings and what happened when her two kids in the back seat of her car almost get her arrested on the streets of Boulder.

“I loved reading STEEPED! It’s a beautifully written memoir and has what many of us aspire to: building a thriving business on passion and purpose. But the book is about more than sharing a success story, it brings you along with striking prose through India and on the highs, lows, joys, fears and failures. That journey is what lifts the words off the page and shows how difficult, yet rewarding taking risks can be.”

– Rosalind Wiseman, New York Times Bestselling Author of Queen Bees and Wannabes, the basis for the hit movie and Broadway musical, Mean Girls.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and idealists alike will enjoy Brook’s business tips, informative history of the tea industry, and pivotal movements throughout the natural products industry.

Brook adds, “I had a dream fueled by the flavors of India. I want to tell my story, which is more than a story about growth and valuation – it’s about how every step we take impacts others personally and in business.

STEEPED is available now for pre-order on Amazon and Kindle. Be on the lookout for in-person book signings and events throughout the year.

Bhakti Chai is also available on Amazon, as well as on drinkbhakti.com, and retailers like Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, and Costco.

About Brook Eddy

Brook Eddy is the Founder and CEO of Bhakti, Inc., best known for award-winning chai and innovative iced tea beverages. She also founded GITA Giving, a platform for supporting women and girls globally. She has a graduate degree from the University of Michigan and was a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year award by Entrepreneur magazine. Brook is the mother of twins and lives in Boulder, Colorado.

About Bhakti Chai

Rooted in sustainability and adding organic fresh pressed ginger, Bhakti Chai is a certified B Corporation, and is the #1 tea concentrate in the natural channel – nationally. Bhakti has won multiple awards, including supports women and girls globally, and offers an array of recipes for their versatile ginger tea online. Bhakti is available at hundreds of cafes around the country and national retailers such as Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Target, including Amazon and online at drinkbhakti.com.

For More Information:

https://brookeddy.com/