BIOLYTE Earns Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Badge

BIOLYTE, the first clinical hydration drink to offer the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag, has been named to the durable medical equipment (DME) benefit category by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Medical professionals can now administer BIOLYTE as treatment to patients in need of specific liquid, nutritional supplementation – making BIOLYTE more readily available to those who need it most.

“This classification reaffirms that BIOLYTE is truly medical-grade. As a product inspired by my wife’s battle with cancer and side effects from chemotherapy, it’s encouraging to see it endorsed as a remedy for critically ill patients,” explains Dr. Luther “Trey” Rollins, Anesthesiologist and Interventional Pain Specialist, and founder and owner of BIOLYTE. “One of our goals has always been to provide the healthcare community with the resources and education to bring BIOLYTE into their practices and facilities, so that the product can be even more accessible to those in need.”

The coding system, used primarily to identify products, supplies, services and DME, is maintained by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and used by publicly traded health insurance companies to classify products and reimbursement protocol.

Created & founded by Dr. Rollins after witnessing the debilitating effects chemotherapy had on his wife, one bottle of BIOLYTE contains nearly 7 times the amount of electrolytes as other leading sports drinks with only one-third of the sugar – built to rehydrate and replenish electrolytes and essential vitamins when suffering from symptoms associated with dehydration. Best enjoyed cold, its five flavors: citrus, berry, melon, tropical and the newest addition, punch – can be purchased in select stores across the country (full list at drinkbiolyte.com), online at drinkbiolyte.com and on Amazon.

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE (Share a Sale Merchant ID: 128157) is the first clinical-grade hydration drink with as many electrolytes as an IV bag. Named the 605th fastest growing private company in America in the 2022 Inc. 5000 and one of Instacart’s 75 fastest-growing emerging brands, BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbiolyte.com