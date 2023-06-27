BIOLYTE, the first hydration beverage to offer the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag continues to build its presence nationwide with its expansion into CVS HealthHUB locations across the country. The revolutionary, clinical hydration drink – offered in five flavors: citrus, berry, melon, tropical and punch – is now stocked on the shelves of over 850 HealthHUB stores plus available for purchase at CVS.com for in-store pickup in select markets, marking the fifth major retail expansion for the Atlanta-based beverage in the last six months.

Developed by Anesthesiologist Dr. Luther “Trey” Rollins III, when his wife, Jeannine, was battling breast cancer, BIOLYTE offers close to 7 times the amount of electrolytes as other leading sports drinks with only one-third of the sugar in each bottle, delivering the same hydration benefits as a full, medical-grade IV bag – at a fraction of the cost, and in the convenience of your home. CVS Pharmacy’s HealthHUB locations provide care through MinuteClinic? health services and pharmacies alongside various wellness products, making it a seamless and efficient one-stop shop for medical assistance. In addition, CVS offers virtual care, making it easy to access Rx delivery and online shopping, where BIOLYTE is available for in-store pickup in select markets.

“We have always remained determined to get BIOLYTE into the hands of those who need it,” shares Jesslyn Rollins, CEO of BIOLYTE. “Our mission is to make clinical hydration more accessible so we could not be more thrilled to have aligned with CVS HealthHUB stores to do just that! ”

BIOLYTE was created for everyday warriors that have a need for serious hydration – like extreme athletes, those battling cancer, fatigued travelers, people at risk of overheating, seniors and exhausted new parents. Best enjoyed cold, the hydration drink not only rehydrates the body, but also supports the immune system, helps wash away viruses and regulates the body’s natural core temperature. All five flavors can be purchased in select retailers across the country, online at drinkbiolyte.com and Amazon.

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE (Share a Sale Merchant ID: 128157) is the first clinical hydration drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. Named the 605th fastest growing private company in America in the 2022 Inc. 5000 and one of Instacart’s 75 fastest-growing emerging brands, BIOLYTE is on a mission to improve lives with clinical hydration products.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbiolyte.com