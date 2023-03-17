ATLANTA, Ga.— BIOLYTE, the Atlanta-based revolutionary hydration drink and one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest growing companies, is continuing its nationwide growth with the announcement of its placement in Rite Aid stores across the country. Citrus, berry and the brand’s latest flavor debut, punch, will be available in over 2,200 locations across California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. This is the fourth recent major retail expansion for the company, following increased distribution to Target, QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations.

Created & founded by anesthesiologist Dr. Luther “Trey” Rollins, when his wife, Jeannine, was battling breast cancer, BIOLYTE offers nearly 6.5 times the amount of electrolytes as other leading sports drinks with only one-third of the sugar in each bottle. Delivering the same hydration benefits as a full, medical-grade IV bag – at a fraction of the cost, and in the convenience of your home – BIOLYTE not only rehydrates the body without spiking blood sugar, but also supports the immune system, helps wash away viruses and regulates the body’s natural core temperature.

“This strategic growth for BIOLYTE onto new shelves is essential to our plan to introduce its benefits to everyone who needs it,” says Jesslyn Rollins, CEO of BIOLYTE. “BIOLYTE’s philosophy is simple: to improve lives with medical grade hydration solutions, and we’re proud to do just that with the support from Rite Aid, a leading pharmacy retailer.”

Whether battling symptoms of sickness like nausea, fatigue and aches, in need of a detox from a night of overindulgence, or want to refuel after an intense workout, BIOLYTE is the perfect answer for when you need to recover. Best enjoyed cold, the medical grade hydration drink is now available in five flavors: citrus, berry, melon, tropical and punch, and can be purchased in select stores across the country, and online at drinkbiolyte.com and Amazon.

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE (Share a Sale Merchant ID: 128157) is the first medical grade hydration drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. Named the 605th fastest growing private company in America in the 2022 Inc. 5000 and one of Instacart’s 75 fastest-growing emerging brands, BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

For More Information:

https://drinkbiolyte.com/