Blake’s Hard Cider Launches Sorta Pop, Its First Non-Alcoholic ‘Better-For-You’ Probiotic Soda

ARMADA, Mich.— Leading craft cidery, Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), announces the debut of Sorta Pop probiotic soda, the first non-alcoholic beverage in the brand’s 10-year history. The new line of low calorie, low sugar carbonated probiotic sodas will hit SE Mich. independent retailers’ store shelves in January, just in time for health-conscious resolutions and Dry January.

Sorta Pop is available in three flavors: Tangerine, Strawberry-Watermelon-Cucumber, and Lemon Lime, all made with real fruit. The better-for-you beverage is gluten and caffeine-free with 25 calories or less, and only three to six grams of sugar from the addition of monk fruit. The new beverages are packed with over a million probiotics per can which may support digestive balance and gut health. Single serve 12-ounce cans will sell for $2.49 MSRP.

“Coming from Blake’s 77 years’ experience growing, picking, and pressing our harvest, exploring a healthy, alternative beverage made with real fruit is a natural extension for us,” said Chelsea Cox, BHC Director of Marketing and Product Development. “As consumers become more selective and educated in their beverage choices, that shift makes way for a better-for-you beverage like Sorta Pop that delivers great flavor, bubbles, plus health benefits.”

Natural food products, particularly probiotics, are becoming more popular as people become more aware of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and the market for probiotics is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period according to a study published by Data Bridge Market Research in 2022. In 2021, the probiotics market was valued at USD 61.1 billion and is expected to reach USD 114.10 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Expanded distribution of Sorta Pop is planned for Spring to chain store retailers in Mich. and Ohio.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic, uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Our line-up includes core and limited-edition hard ciders, Farm Stand Hard Lemonades, a Bar Cart Series of cocktail-inspired ciders, and rotating #KinderCider Philanthropy Series.

For More Information:

https://www.blakeshardcider.com/