Blind Tiger Introduces Lavender French 75

Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails, known for its award-winning, non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails and mixers inspired by Prohibition-era beverages announces the launch of its latest creation: the Lavender French 75. This historic cocktail, reportedly created in 1915 at the iconic New York Bar in Paris, now known as Harry’s New York Bar, has been re-imagined by Blind Tiger with a modern lavender twist.

The Lavender French 75 combines the essence of a bygone era with the vibrant flavors of lavender, lemon, and juniper. This bright, crisp, and bubbly concoction offers an experience that captures the spirit of the original French 75. According to legend, this cocktail had such a powerful kick that it was likened to being shelled with the French 75mm field gun.

Blind Tiger (a moniker for speakeasies) takes pride in being the only line of non-alcoholic cocktails and mixers inspired by speakeasy culture. Each of their unique spirit-free cocktails is an actual prohibition-era classic. With the addition of the Lavender French 75, Blind Tiger will continue to provide customers with an award-winning, all-natural, and mixologist-crafted experience.

The Lavender French 75 will be available beginning June 21, 2023 exclusively in the 8.4 oz slim can format, making it the first carbonated offering from Blind Tiger. Customers can look forward to experiencing this unique and refreshing beverage alongside the other varietals offered by Blind Tiger, including Bee’s Knees, Southside, Sidecar, and Ward 8.

For More Information:

https://www.blindtigerspiritfree.com