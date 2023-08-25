Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Launches in 164 Giant Food Locations

ERIE, Penn.— Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails is thrilled to announce its most recent partnership with Giant Food broadening its distribution into all 164 locations in Washington, DC, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

Woman-owned and certified, Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails offer an authentic taste of the prohibition-era cocktails without the alcohol, using premium high quality, all-natural ingredients. Each of these unique spirit-free concoctions is inspired by classic cocktails from that era.

Blind Tiger came to be during the pandemic, when the founder’s speakeasy was mandated to takeout only. “At the time of the mandate, 90% of our sales were bar sales and in Pennsylvania you weren’t legally allowed to sell alcohol at the time. We either had to pivot or close our doors.” Noted, Founder and CEO Rebecca Styn. One of the alternatives the team developed was bottling non-alcoholic versions of the speakeasy’s classic drinks. “Throughout my travels prior, I had noticed a lack of sophisticated adult alcohol alternatives in bars and restaurants around the country. This became an opportune time to truly explore the impact of creating non-alcoholic options that kept with our brand and the positive response from patrons was truly overwhelming.”

Two of its most popular, and most award-winning varietals – the Bee’s Knees, and Southside – will be available in 16oz bottles in their mixer aisle. Blind Tiger is proud to be the only line of non-alcoholic cocktails and mixers with such a distinctive historical inspiration. Blind Tiger’s mission is to provide a high-quality, educational, and sophisticated spirit-free alternative, creating beverages so good, they should be illegal.

About The Varietals

Bee’s Knees: Featuring a bright lemon flavor, slightly sweet with honey and hints of juniper.

History: This cocktail is a true Prohibition-era cocktail, reportedly invented by a bartender at the Ritz in Paris in 1921. Originally designed to mask the harshness of bathtub gin (cheap alcohol made during Prohibition) through the use of honey and lemon, it eventually became a renowned cocktail made in bars around the world today.

Ingredients: Filtered Water, Organic Orange Blossom Honey, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Juniper Berry Juice Extract, Monkfruit, Natural Lemon Extract.

Southside: A refreshing mint and lime blend with hints of juniper.

History: It has been proposed that it gets its name from either the South Side district of the city of Chicago, Illinois, or from the Southside Sportsmen’s Club on Long Island.It was reportedly Al Capone’s favorite drink.

Ingredients: Filtered water, Organic Cane Sugar, Lime Juice Concentrate, Natural Mint Extract, Juniper Berry Extract, Monkfruit, Spirulina Powder.

About Blind Tiger: Blind Tiger (a moniker for speakeasies) is the only line of non-alcoholic cocktails and mixer inspired by the speakeasy culture of the prohibition era. Blind Tiger provides an elevated and sophisticated beverage experience, recreating classic cocktails with the highest quality ingredients and craftsmanship.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online.

For More Information:

https://www.blindtigerspiritfree.com