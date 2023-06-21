Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails to Launch in Approximately 390 Sprouts Farmers Market Locations July 2023

ERIE, Penn.— Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing natural and organic grocery retailers in the United States. Beginning this July, Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails will be available in approximately 390 Sprouts locations through the Sprouts Forager program. The product will be prominently featured in their “New for You” Innovation Centers, providing Sprouts customers with an opportunity to explore and discover new and unique items.

Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails offer an authentic taste of the prohibition-era cocktails without the alcohol. Each of these unique spirit-free concoctions is inspired by classic cocktails from that era. The four original varietals, Bee’s Knees, Southside, Sidecar, and Ward 8, will be available in 8.4 oz slim can 4-packs. Blind Tiger is proud to be the only line of non-alcoholic cocktails and mixers with such a distinctive historical inspiration.

Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails are crafted with the utmost attention to detail, using premium high quality, all-natural ingredients to ensure a truly exceptional drinking experience.

The addition of Blind Tiger to Sprouts Forager program’s “New for You” Innovation Centers reflects Sprouts’ commitment to offering its customers the most unique and exciting products in the market. Sprouts customers will have the opportunity to explore the rich flavors of Blind Tiger’s non-alcoholic cocktails and elevate their beverage choices.

About Blind Tiger

Blind Tiger (a moniker for speakeasies) is the only line of non-alcoholic cocktails and mixer inspired by the speakeasy culture of the prohibition era. Blind Tiger provides an elevated and sophisticated beverage experience, recreating classic cocktails with the highest quality ingredients and craftsmanship.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.blindtigerspiritfree.com