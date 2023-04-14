BLK & Bold Introduces Keto Friendly Nitro Sweet Cold Brew Flavor to Line of Cold Brew

DES MOINES, Iowa— BLK & Bold, a premium coffee brand, unveiled its latest product innovation, the Nitro Sweet Cold Brew. The new flavor joins an existing line of the brand’s cold brew offerings including BLK & Bold Cold Brew Coffee – Unsweet, BLK & Bold Cold Brew Coffee – Sweet, and BLK & Bold Nitro Cold Brew Coffee – Caramel and delivers a delicious combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor with a thick and creamy texture.

The BLK & Bold Nitro Sweet Cold Brew offers a new signature flavor that will be available alongside the existing product line and can be found in the refrigerated section of 247 Targets nationwide. BLK & Bold’s Nitro Sweet Cold Brew is a basic offering and solidifies the brand’s base of cold brew products. Inspired by the growing popularity of the existing line of product, the newest and keto-friendly addition offers further accessibility for the acclaimed Gen-Z drink of choice, with natural flavors that don’t require additives or a milk base.

“Cold brew is by far one of Gen Z’s most purchased drinks and although more coffee drinkers, and even non-coffee drinkers, are exploring new flavor combinations, there is something about the simplicity of cold brew that makes the coffee shine without any additives,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Pernell Cezar. “The Nitro Sweet Cold Brew is just that, a no-nonsense coffee perfect for any season.”

“Our journey to turn a daily ritual into a means of giving back and connecting community would be incomplete if we did not listen to our customers and their needs,” said Co-Founder and Chief Culture Officer, Rod Johnson. “We are excited for the Nitro Sweet Cold Brew to hit the shelves and to continue servicing our community with affordable and great specialty coffee.”

In available locations, the single serve option starts at $3.29 and four-pack cases will be available starting at $10.99. The single serve options are available to shop on Target websites. BLK & Bold’s new cold brew flavor will continue the brand’s mission to give back to the community with 5% of proceeds going to its social impact initiative, “For Our Youth,” which helps nonprofit organizations support children in underserved communities across the country.

BLK & Bold is the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company and a B Corp certified brand that is currently the number one selling coffee brand on Amazon and a top seller at Target. A mission driven brand from inception, BLK & Bold’s portfolio now features seven flavors, with over 25 products and 14 tea varieties.

About BLK & Bold

Founders, Pernell Cezar & Rod Johnson, created BLK & Bold with purpose. They welcome the obligation to equip young people with tools to live their best lives and overcome familiar unfortunate circumstances by turning a daily ritual, enjoying a cup of coffee & tea, into a means of giving back. BLK & Bold pledges 5% of its profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness.

For More Information:

https://blkandbold.com/