BLNCD Launches Functional Cannabis Elixirs with Mushrooms, THC and CBD

Minneapolis, MN – BLNCD Functional Cannabis Elixirs are a first-of-their-kind beverage that pairs the unique benefits of adaptogenic mushrooms with cannabis (THC and CBD) to take your spirits higher. Debuting with two new blends, Zen Blend and Brain Boost, BLNCD offers a euphoric alcohol alternative that brightens your mood and elevates your mind.

Our new sparkling mushroom and cannabis hybrid beverages deliver a good-for-you buzz minus the hangover. Containing 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD, each 12 oz. can is formulated to deliver a heightened sense of self without an overt psychoactive effect.

We’ve harnessed the synergy of specific adaptogenic herbs, mushrooms, cannabinoids and terpenes to craft functional, sparkling elixirs that are healthy, refreshing and delicious. THC and CBD are combined to bring balance and good vibes to your mind and body. The Brain Boost blend combines cannabis with adaptogens for an energized high that will awaken your mind and promote creativity. Our Zen Blend’s functional combination provides a relaxed high with maximum benefits.

Adaptogens are beneficial elements derived from plants that help your body restore balance and counteract the effects of everyday stress. Our mushrooms are expertly cultivated by certified organic mushroom growers, Papa G’s Organic, a family-owned business that practices Korean natural farming techniques. BLNCD beverages are gently sweetened with monk fruit extract and prebiotic agave inulin, and contain zero sugar or artificial sweeteners. With BLNCD Functional Cannabis Elixirs, it’s a new kind of happy hour!

BLNCD Functional Cannabis Elixirs are meant to be consumed responsibly.

DEBUT FLAVORS: Zen Blend & Brain Boost

Zen Blend / Unwind the Mind / Blackberry Lime / 12 oz.

A magical elixir that harnesses the alchemy of cannabinoids, terpenes and mushrooms to help you transcend stress and slip into a state of relaxation.

5mg of THC + 5mg of CBD

Ashwagandha + Organic Chaga and Reishi mushrooms

BLNCD Chill Terpene Blend

Promotes mental focus, relaxation, stress relief, and calmness

Antioxidant boost

Zero sugar; made with monk fruit extract and prebiotic agave inulin

Brain Boost / Awaken the Mind / Hibiscus Punch / 12 oz.

A magical elixir that harnesses the alchemy of cannabinoids, terpenes and mushrooms to take your spirits higher and unleash your limitless potential.

5 mg of THC + 5 mg of CBD

Ashwagandha, Rhodiola and Organic Lion’s Mane mushrooms

BLNCD Bliss Terpene Blend

Promotes mental clarity, focus, energy, and creativity

Antioxidant boost

Zero sugar; made with monk fruit extract and prebiotic agave inulin

For More Information:

https://blncdnaturals.com/