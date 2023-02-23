Blu Springs Launches New Artisan Pure Spring Water

Blu Springs of Canada, located in the Province of Manitoba, is proud to announce the launch of its new ozonated spring water. Sourced from the artisan pure spring water of Pinewood Pure Springs in Marchand, Manitoba, the water is renowned for its purity and clarity.

The artesian well is located in a provincial forest on the western edge of the Sandilands and the Canadian Shield, where the soil base of the Sandilands provides a natural filter for the water. With a total dissolved mineral salt content of 214 p.p.m. and fluoride ions of 25 p.p.m., the water is exceptionally pure.

Blu Springs bottles its water in a variety of sizes and packaging options, including 500 ml, 1L, 1.5L, and 18.5L, and also offers fruit juices and carbonated spring water. In addition, the company provides private labeling services for businesses and organizations for their marketing and promotional activities.

“We are excited to launch our new ozonated spring water and offer consumers a high-quality, pure water option,” said Bob Axworthy, spokesperson for Blu Springs. “Our goal is to become the premier source of various spring water products that suit consumers’ demands, and we are committed to satisfying our customers with our options and many promotional programs.”

Blu Springs’ bottling plant is located on Highway 210 in Marchand, Manitoba. The final product is trucked in on a biweekly basis to ensure freshness and quality. With its fresh look and experienced staff, Blu Springs aims to build sales and satisfy customers with its high-quality water products.

For More Information:

https://blusprings.webnode.com