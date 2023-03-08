Blue Monkey Tropical Collection Expands its Plant Based Tropical Beverages

Vancouver, BC. and Long Beach, California. — The Blue Monkey brand launched in the U.S. and Canadian markets in 2009 as a coconut water beverage and snack brand and in 2015 evolved into a full tropical line of unique plant based tropical juice beverages. Both sparkling and non-carbonated versions comprising of 55% to 100% all natural, single source juice content are available in assorted size aluminum cans as single serve , 4 packs and multipacks.

The unique, tropical juice beverages include Watermelon, Yuzu, Guava, Passionfruit, Papaya, Mango and Ginger. Unlike other juice beverages, Blue Monkey is Not from Concentrate, has no added sugar, is Non-GMO and is packed at the source, containing all the goodness of 55% juice and 45% carbonated water.

At Natural Expo West 2023, Blue Monkey will introduce these additions: Sparkling Lychee, Sparkling Pineapple, 100% Mango and the new Smart Nut and Oat Milk collection. All Shelf Stable.

Suggested retail pricing ranges from $2.79 up to $ 5.49 for the single serve 4 packs across Canada and the US in all major retailers, natural chains, specialty, and independent markets.

Over the past 12 months, Blue Monkey sparkling tropical juices have grown in its e-commerce and international distribution channels with significant increases in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, China, Kuwait and in 2023 into UK, Spain, France and Taiwan. Blue Monkey Tropical Multi-Packs are now available at most Costco locations in the U.S. Canada and Asia. Blue Monkey continues into its third year in China with all Sam’s Club/Walmart locations.

E Commerce business with Amazon has achieved 200% growth in 2021 and with Shopify DTC, consumer demand for the brand has increased month over month by 20% to 30%.

Currently, Blue Monkey consists of over 30 shelf-stable juice skus and continues to add new groups this fall with single serve canned nut milks in almond, cashew, macadamia, oat and pistachio.

Wherever product placement is, Blue Monkey’s success with retailers and consumers alike is based upon the brand’s attractive packaging design, quality ingredients that avoid added sugar and preservatives and the use of original, single strength tropical juices sustainably sourced.

For More Information:

https://www.bluemonkeytropical.com/