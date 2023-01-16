Blue Sun Corporation Launches BLUE SUN Energy Drink

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Blue Sun Corporation, a leading provider of innovative beverage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, BLUE SUN Energy Drink. BLUE SUN Energy Drink is a revolutionary new energy drink that combines natural ingredients and cutting-edge technology to provide a sustained energy boost for active individuals. The drink is made with a unique blend of caffeine, B-vitamins, and other essential nutrients that work together to improve focus and alertness, while also reducing fatigue and stress.

“We are excited to introduce BLUE SUN Energy Drink to the market,” said Richard H. Davis, President and CEO of Blue Sun Corporation. “We believe that this new energy drink will be a game-changer in the industry, offering consumers a healthier and more effective alternative to traditional energy drinks.”

BLUE SUN Energy Drink is available in Original and Zero Sugar. BLUE SUN Energy Drink is available in a convenient 8.4 fl oz. (250 ml) can and can be found at major retailers and convenience stores nationwide.

About Blue Sun Corporation

Blue Sun Corporation, is engaged in the private label bottled water industry. Their product brands are both licensed and developed in-house, for private label store brands or co-brands which are bottled at strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For More Information:

