BODYARMOR Kicks Off Operation Homefront Partnership With $500,000 Donation in Support Of Military Families

WHITESTONE, N.Y.— BODYARMOR Sports Drink announced both an official partnership and $500,000 commitment to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. In addition to the financial commitment, BODYARMOR has launched a new Cherry Lime flavor, with a military camouflage celebratory bottle in honor of those who have served and protected our country.

BODYARMOR and Operation Homefront both recognize the service and sacrifice that the military and their families give for our country – and together, the two will work to dedicate resources, services, programs and more to support those families in need.

“As part of our DREAM BIGGER Initiative, BODYARMOR is committed to giving back to our local communities and inspiring the next generation through meaningful initiatives such as honoring our military,” said Federico Muyshondt, CEO of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Operation Homefront, so we can continue to make a positive impact and provide access and opportunity to those who put their lives on the line to make this country great.”

Along with the $500,000 donation and launch of the new Cherry Lime sports drink flavor, BODYARMOR has also committed to leveraging existing partnerships with PENSKE and Major League Soccer throughout the year to help drive awareness for Operation Homefront’s mission. In addition, BODYARMOR and Operation Homefront will host several local community events and activations to support those military families in need. The partnership will be featured in custom retail activations, as well as digital and social campaigns, throughout 2023.

“I am thrilled to add BODYARMOR Sports Drink to our distinguished list of corporate donors,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Clearly, their entire team shares our deep appreciation for all our military families do to defend the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy daily, and our unwavering commitment to helping this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens have the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities – OUR communities – they have worked so hard to protect.”

About BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but has no sugar added and only 20 calories per bottle; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water created for those with an active lifestyle with a performance pH 9+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BODYARMOR, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole. In 2021, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR EDGE, which combines the Superior Hydration of BODYARMOR Sports Drink with a boost of natural caffeine to give consumers an EDGE. Fully acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in November 2021, BODYARMOR continues to evolve and be an innovative game-changer in the world of active hydration.

About Operation Homefront

Celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkbodyarmor.com