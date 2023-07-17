Bonbuz Launches ‘Functional Fizz’ Cans

LA-based, female-founded functional beverage company Bonbuz expands and shapes the future of drinking with their ground-breaking product, Functional Fizz. This new line of ready-to-drink cans aims to empower consumers with enhanced mood states and combat the midday slump like never before.

When setting out to revive the spirits industry back in late 2020, Fay Behbehani (founder), driven by a relentless curiosity about the psychology and underlying motivations we humans tend to “pick up a drink,” recognized a crucial gap in the market for alcohol-free products – the absence of a truly captivating sensory experience that transcends mere taste. With a focus on hyper-functionality and alcohol-free alternatives, Bonbuz has crafted a range of formulas that deliver the buzz without the booze. “Humans have an innate desire to feel-good, so we are focused on giving the people what they want!” Behbehani.

Bonbuz’s journey began with the TikTok-fueled success of their first social spirit, Bonbuz OG, followed by the fiery Slowburn. As the company gained momentum and expanded into retail stores nationwide, they saw an opportunity to tap into new markets and formats. Recognizing the demand for on-the-go options, especially in the post-pandemic era, Bonbuz created Functional Fizz – a modernized, low-calorie, low-sugar alternative to RTD alcoholic cocktails that provides an invigorating pick-me-up, whenever it’s needed.

Crafted over a meticulous 18-month period, Functional Fizz is all-natural, medium-bodied, hyper-functional and made with only real ingredients. These cans are a delightful blend to please the palate, tantalize the taste buds, and get you in flow. What sets Functional Fizz apart, however, is the unparalleled blending of over 970MGs of nootropics, adaptogens, and medicinal mushrooms that work symbiotically with our body’s natural functions to elevate mood and energy, whilst promoting focus, reducing stress and improving overall sense of wellbeing. Each can contains 50mgs of Guarana, an Amazonian plant, known for its high quality caffeine strength and antioxidant properties. Ingredients such as L-theanine, Carnitine, Guarana, 5HTP, GABA, Guarana, Ashwagandha and Reishi give you the best elevated feelings possible, one sip at a time – without the usual sugary hangover effects or chemicals found in most energy drinks.

Functional Fizz caters to a growing demographic of people looking for alternative health styles who are using less synthetic substances [alcohol / synthetic energy drinks] in their lives whilst still seeking out alternative ways to get buzzed. “We believe that Functional Fizz cans are bridging the gap between beverages that give people a buzz, like synthetic energy drinks, low-ABV options and coffee and caffeinated teas. The market for functional beverages is quickly expanding; it’s predicted to reach $175BN by 2025 – making us very excited about getting this innovation out into the world!” Behbehani.

Each 8-ounce can is available in two refreshing flavors: Tomorrow Things (Hibiscus Yuzu Lime) and Bad Enough Already (Pineapple Tamarind Chilli) that burst with flavor. So, whether you’re in need of a mid-afternoon boost or just looking to switch up your drink routine, Functional Fizz is the antidote to your slow descent.

Bonbuz Tomorrow Things (Hibiscus Yuzu Lime) ($5): Bright, flavor-full, and well-rounded, Tomorrow Things is layered with surprisingly unique and complex flavors. Combining hibiscus, yuzu and lime for a subtly floral, citrus tang, grape juice for sweetness, and grapefruit and rosemary for an enriched aromatic mouthfeel, it’s hyper-functional blend of nootropics and adaptogens (970 mgs) also provides energy, mental clarity and flow, making it a perfect pick-me-up in the afternoon or whenever you might need a boost.

Bonbuz Bad Enough Already (Pineapple Tamarind Chilli) ($5): Multi-dimensional bold, and exotic, Bad Enough Already unleashes juicy pineapple and tangy tamarind that add a really nice caramelized flavor to the mix, whilst a modest sprinkling of chilli, provides a pleasant spike of spice. The sweet and spicy notes balance out one another and integrate with hints of lime, orange, and smoked salt to create a seriously unforgettable sensation, leaving a lingering warmth and satisfaction on the palate. Bad Enough Already also boasts (1470 mgs) of functional ingredients including Ashwagandha for stress reduction and Reishi “the mushroom of immortality” for immune-supporting properties.

The new range will be available for national shipping at bonbuz.com and in select stores nationwide.

About the Founder

A wild gal turned sober-curious, Fay Behbehani is a London native living in Los Angeles, and a beverage entrepreneur in both the alcoholic and the non-alcoholic space. As former head of marketing for a California-based brain tech company, she discovered her passion for bio-hacking and incremental gains for mind and body. After co-founding Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka, Behbehani had an epiphany on a meditation retreat in Northern California that alcohol no longer served her, and that drinking culture needed a radical shift. Harnessing her breadth of experience, whilst indulging in her passion for all things beverage, wellness and plant medicine, she founded bonbuz, setting out to revive the spirits industry and what it meansto drink together in the modern age.

For More Information:

https://bonbuz.com/