Bored Cow Debuts its Line of Animal-Free Dairy Milk in Sprouts Farmers Market

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Bored Cow, a line of sustainable milk alternatives made with Perfect Day’s animal-free milk protein, is launching in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the U.S. this month. Bored Cow is the first brand and product line from Tomorrow Farms, a next generation food technology company on a mission to fix our food system by building irresistible food and beverage brands that are better for people, kinder to animals, and easier on the planet. Sprouts will offer all four of Bored Cow’s flavors: Original (32oz), Chocolate (11oz), Vanilla (11oz) and Strawberry (11oz).

Bored Cow set out to make a plant-powered milk that didn’t compromise on taste, texture, or functionality. The first milk alternative to do it all, Bored Cow looks, feels, tastes, cooks, bakes, froths, foams, and steams just like dairy, because it is dairy. The difference? Bored Cow is made without factory farming, and with a fraction of the environmental footprint. An excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 with eight grams of complete protein per cup, no lactose or cholesterol, and zero hormones or antibiotics, Bored Cow has everything consumers love about conventional dairy, and nothing they don’t.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to bring Bored Cow to brick-and-mortar than Sprouts. We feel Sprouts shoppers are strongly aligned with our mission, and share in our passion for sustainable, plant-powered products,” said Tomorrow Farms CEO Ben Berman. “Whether you’re a longtime dairy drinker or a plant-based milk enthusiast, you’ll be thrilled with the taste, nutrition, and functionality of Bored Cow.”

From day one, Bored Cow garnered attention with its playful name, iconic brand identity, and whimsical characters featured on-pack. Tomorrow Farms soft launched Bored Cow’s Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry flavors in June 2022, selling and shipping directly to customers via its website to collect data and insights from early customers. In March 2023, the company released Bored Cow Original, its flagship product, which sold out online in less than two weeks. Alongside the release of Original came reformulated versions of its Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry flavors with real cane sugar instead of stevia, and new, upcycled ingredients like citrus fiber.

To validate its environmental credentials, Bored Cow recently conducted an ISO-aligned life cycle assessment (LCA) with a third party expert to compare the impact of its Original milk to conventional and organic dairy milk from “farm to factory.” The results? Bored Cow uses up to 96% less land, up to 67% less water, and emits up to 44% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional and organic dairy milk.

Bored Cow was also chosen as one of the first “launch brands” at Pop Up Grocer’s brand new, permanent brick-and-mortar store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. Available in the grab-and-go refrigerator and at the experiential retailer’s in-store cafe as a sustainable milk alternative option, Bored Cow made a strong debut, selling out twice in its first three weeks at Pop Up Grocer. The product is also available within the refrigerated and ambient aisles of independent retailers across the U.S.

Tomorrow Farms is the front end for the future of food. Founded on the belief that the future of food production must be environmentally responsible, Tomorrow Farms is dedicated to accelerating the consumer adoption curve by harnessing cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly farming methods to make products that consumers love.

Through its commercially-focused, research-driven approach, Tomorrow Farms is building a portfolio of products and brands that meet the demands of modern consumers while reducing the environmental impact of farming. The company’s first product and sub-brand, Bored Cow, is a partnership with leading precision fermentation company Perfect Day.

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the harmony of science and nature. Leveraging expertise across biology, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day supports companies in developing, scaling, and commercializing next-generation products that satisfy market demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company’s flagship product, the world’s first precision-fermented protein, debuted in 2020 and today can be found in ice creams, cream cheese, baked goods, and sports nutrition products from fermentation across the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary milk protein from fermentation. Perfect Day’s protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture while supporting the planet. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day’s whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to conventional production methods.

