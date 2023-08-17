Bosscal Mezcal Goes Independent

DURANGO, Mexico and JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Brothers Nelson and Verne Nieves, founders of Bosscal Mezcal, are delighted to announce that Bosscal has gone independent and appointed a highly experienced executive leadership team of CEO Stuart McGuire; COO Ruben Basantes; CCO Emmanuel Peña; CFO Mexico Luis Ascensio; and General Counsel John B. Rosenquest, IV (please see bios below). In addition, Bosscal was selected to join Southern Glazer’s Craft Collection Luxury Spirits nationally, and Bosscal’s proprietary signature cocktail, the Mezgarita, is now the #1 mezcal cocktail on-premise, featured in more than 2,000 chain restaurants. Per Nielsen (52 weeks ending March, 2023), Bosscal has the second highest retail growth rate of any mezcal.

Bosscal, which released its first mezcal in 2015, owns its distillery in Durango, Mexico (NOM D248G), and uses only wild-grown Cenizo agave, which is hand-harvested – and donkey-transported – from that region’s highlands. For every plant harvested, a new agave pup is planted. The brand has organic certifications from the USDA, EU, and SAGARPA Mexico, and there are currently three Bosscal Mezcals available in the U.S. market (all ABV 42%): Joven (SRP: $44.99/750mL); Damiana, a stimulant herb which grows alongside wild agave (SRP: $49.99/750mL); and the rare Pechuga de Conejo (SRP: $99.99/750mL).

McGuire says: “Bosscal is the only mezcal served in top chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, MGM Resorts, Regal Cinema, SSP America airports, and Ruby Tuesday. All of these outlets feature our proprietary Mezgarita, making it the most-featured mezcal cocktail on chain menus nationwide. This wide acceptance has rapidly pulled the brand into 50-state distribution. As duty-free examples, Bosscal is featured fleet-wide on Carnival Cruise Lines as well as Virgin Voyages, capturing consumers in an open-minded state of travel. On the retail front, Bosscal is sold coast to coast, from ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Florida to BevMo! in California, and hundreds of points in between.”

The Nieves brothers were raised in Florida by a mother exiled from Cuba and a father who immigrated from Uruguay, both of whom inspired the brothers to build their own futures. Nelson and Verne fell in love with Durango and its patron son, Pancho Villa, whose underdog story reflects Durango’s place as “The David of Mezcal versus Oaxaca the Goliath.” As their father often said to them: “Más vale ser cabeza de ratón que cola de león,” which means “Better to be the head of the mouse than the tail of the lion.”

Executive Team Bios

Stuart McGuire, Chief Executive Officer: Prior to joining Bosscal, McGuire was an early investor in the brand, as well as an operating partner with the importer previously assigned by Bosscal. McGuire’s extensive beverage industry experience includes directing on-premise growth for Beso Del Sol Sangria as an operating partner. This led to acquisition by The Wine Group, which McGuire joined as VP, to lead the brand’s transition and integration. Prior to his brand ownership roles, McGuire was the Director of Beverage for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, where he spent 16 years focused on beverage strategy and concept development. Before that, McGuire spent 8 years with Darden Restaurants, Inc. in various roles including operations, training, strategic planning, and corporate beverage management.

Ruben Basantes, Chief Operating Officer: For the previous fourteen years, Basantes directed supplier and trade marketing for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, from its corporate headquarters in Miami, FL. Prior to that, Basantes held brand management roles with companies such as Allied Domecq, Frito-Lay, and General Mills.

Emmanuel “Manny” Peña, Chief Commercial Officer: Peña was one of the founding team members for Diplomático Rum, for which he led education and training in the role of Brand Ambassador. He previously held a similar role for William Grant & Sons focused on Milagro Tequila. Also a successful entrepreneur, Peña is co-founder of East Park Cigars.

Luis Ascencio, Chief Financial Officer – Bosscal Mexico: Since 2018, Ascencio – an NYSCE certified professional trader – has directed all aspects of Bosscal’s operations in Mexico, including logistics, forecasting, and production. Previously, Ascencio held leadership and consulting roles within international trade and finance, with particular expertise in liquor, construction, green energy, and commodity trading.

John (“Jay”) B. Rosenquest, IV, General Counsel: After graduating from Davidson College and teaching math in urban, public high schools for three years, Rosenquest earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Memphis. After ten years with AM Law 100 firms, focusing on commercial litigation, Rosenquest formed a solo practice in 2014, subsequently adding first-chair trial experience, banking and private lending disputes, financial services litigation, business torts and partnership disputes, forming and capitalizing of new and expanding business ventures, and real estate litigation to his fields of expertise; hospitality sector clients included brands, bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.

For More Information:

