Bowmore Launches Ultimate Rare Collection in U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky announces the introduction of a new collection of aged and rare vintages in the U.S., available now. The Ultimate Rare Collection includes Bowmore 1969 50 Year Old, Bowmore 40 Year Old and Bowmore 30 Year Old. While presented as a ‘Collection,’ the bottles will be sold individually. These exceptional bottles, perfect for collectors, drinkers and investors alike, showcase some of the rarest whiskies from the iconic Bowmore distillery and bring a totally new aged expression to the global portfolio.

For more than 240 years, Bowmore Distillery has been capturing the essence of Islay from the shores of its remote island home. Shaped by time, the single malts harness this in every single drop which tell a story of the past, savored in the present. Each vintage single malt is defined, shaped, and crafted by time. As a result, Bowmore is one of the most awarded single malt Scotch brands in the world.

David Turner, Bowmore Distillery Manager, comments: “These exquisite, aged and rare bottlings are a credit to the Bowmore portfolio and continue to drive our desire to produce highly revered products. We have been able to showcase how vital time is to each individual vintage, how time spent in casks shape and influences each spirit, making it even more characterful. Each release tells the rich stories of Bowmore, but importantly have their own unique style and character.”

BOWMORE 1969 | 46.9% ABV | A RARITY OF THE 1960S

The final offering in the 50 Year Old Vaults Series, Bowmore 1969 follows in the footsteps of the successful 1965, 1966 and 1964 releases. An extremely rare single malt, Bowmore 1969 has been meticulously nurturedover five decades. During this lengthy union between spirit and oak, a defining character has emerged, becoming increasingly richer as fruit and smoke flavors remain constant. The taste is almost undefinable, with an enigma of flavors which have shaped Bowmore’s legacy, defining the most definitive of decades.

This exceptional limited edition, combining the finest American oak ex-bourbon barrels and hogsheads, unlocks several aromas — perfectly unifying fragrant and floral notes contrasting with citrus and sweetness to bring rich warmth to this Bowmore single malt whisky.

The Bowmore 1969 50 Year Old suggested retail price is $42,000. This expression is available globally, with a mere 339 bottles produced for the world.

BOWMORE 40 YEAR OLD | 48.7% ABV | ANNUAL LIMITED RELEASE

Inspired by the art of time and the sea front location of the Bowmore Distillery, the colors and textures of Islay’s ancient stone and bleached driftwood are encompassed within this limited release. Ideal for the collector and investor, this whisky is on a limited run of 160 bottles globally.

Bottled at a cask strength of 48.7%, Bowmore 40 Year Old offers up aromas of honey, treacle and exotic fruits combined with caramel. On the palate, pipe tobacco and chocolate unite with spices, leather, chestnuts and pralines giving the whisky a long, lingering, and luxurious finish.

With only 160 bottles available globally, Bowmore 40 Year Old will have a suggested retail price of $9,000.

BOWMORE 30 YEAR OLD | 45.3% ABV | ANNUAL LIMITED RELEASE

Distilled in the 1990’s, this rare single malt whisky has been carefully nurtured for three decades in the finest Sherry hogsheads and Bourbon barrels.

Bottled at a cask strength of 45.3%, this 30 Year Old is a celebration of Bowmore’s rich fruity and subtly smoky style. This whisky offers up aromas of ripe apricot, charred pineapple, mango and butterscotch. On the palate, tropical fruits and honey sweetness unite with subtle peat smoke and hints of eucalyptus, ensuring a warming and lingering finish.

With only 2,556 bottles available globally, Bowmore 30 Year Old will have a suggested retail price of $2,650.

About Bowmore

Founded in 1779, Bowmore is the oldest distillery on Islay, one of the Scottish isles which make up the region known as the ‘Islands’ in the lexicon of Whisky. The other regions are the Highlands, Speyside and the Lowlands. Islay malts are famous for their characteristic smokiness and Bowmore® is no exception; the malt is carefully smoked in a peat-fired kiln, using skills honed over two centuries to craft a perfectly balanced Single Malt.

Time is savoured at Bowmore and the distillery’s adherence to traditional production methods helps to shape the character of its Single Malts. Today, it prides itself as one of the rare distilleries which still produces its own floor malted barley, hand-turned by a traditional wooden malt shovel and hand drawn machinery. Water for the whiskies is specially drawn from the Laggan River, with its rich peaty overtones – the same Islay peat that fires the malt-drying kiln.

Bowmore Distillery’s close proximity to the sea is also vital in determining the final character of its spirit. The legendary Bowmore No. 1 Vaults is where most of the whiskies spend their long lives resting quietly in the cool, dark, damp cellars below sea level, oblivious to the waves thrashing the vault’s sea-facing wall.

They mature in oak casks, previously used for bourbon, sherry or claret, gradually developing rich and mellow flavours until the expertise of our whisky makers deems them ready for bottling. It is this combination of peat, barley, sea breeze, water, wood, people and tradition that together create the perfectly balanced warm and smoky character of Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. Through peerless maturation expertise and sense of timing, Bowmore is “Time, Savoured” – a rich reward for those that appreciate the value of time and an exquisite whisky coveted the world over.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Basil Hayden and Knob Creek bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier cognac, Tres Generaciones, El Tesoro and Hornitos tequila, Roku and Sipsmith gin, Canadian Club whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory’s core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

For More Information:

https://www.bowmore.com/