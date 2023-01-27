Boxed Water Achieves CarbonNeutral Product Certification

Boxed Water Is Better– the most renewable packaged water alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans – received CarbonNeutral product certification from Climate Impact Partners, specialists in carbon market solutions for climate action. Boxed Water had an independent assessment of the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the sourcing, production, distribution and disposal of their 500mL cartons with the total impact significantly lower than plastic bottles and aluminum cans. To meet their carbon neutral goal, Boxed Water has offset 1,950 tonnes of CO2e through internal operations and will join in financially supporting projects which are fostering a low carbon global economy. All the projects are independently verified in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol to ensure emission reductions are occurring with the highest environmental integrity.

“CarbonNeutral certification has been a goal of ours for a long time,” says Boxed Water Chief Revenue Officer Robert Koenen. “We came into the water category with a goal to set a higher standard and do better for the planet. In order to achieve this specific milestone, we conducted a rigorous internal audit to fully understand our carbon footprint. This information allowed us to take the necessary steps to reduce our carbon footprint and will help inform us as we continue to make positive changes.”

The CarbonNeutral certification, coupled with their 1% For The Planet status and partnerships with the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project, further confirms Boxed Water as the industry leader in environmental responsibility. While Boxed Water has achieved CarbonNeutral product certification, they will continue their ongoing, long-term effort to minimize their carbon emissions.

“We want the real ethos of ‘better planet’ to be reflected in every facet of what we do; not in just the product we offer, but in our people, our partners and how Boxed Water is created and delivered,” added Koenen. “We set that bar for ourselves and so do our consumers.”

Founded in 2009, Boxed Water was the first to offer an alternative to single-use plastic water bottles and aluminum cans, which are consumed at the rate of 50 billion per year in the U.S. Today, the brand continues to lead the water category with the most renewable packaging compared to plastic and aluminum, as verified by an ISO certified Life Cycle Analysis conducted by Anthesis. Boxed Water cartons are 92% plant based (including the cap), all sourced from sustainably harvested pines and tree pulp waste. Cartons are filled with (8-step) purified water close to the source out of two purification centers near Grand Rapids, Michigan and Salt Lake City, Utah.

In addition to having the most sustainable packaging, Boxed Water is committed to their reforestation efforts. Part of the ‘soul’ of the Boxed Water brand is the “You Post, We Plant” social movement. Boxed Water has planted more than 1.4 million trees to support essential reforestation efforts in areas affected by wildfires and other natural threats through their partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF).

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

