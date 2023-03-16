Boxed Water Roars to Grocery Retail with Jurassic World-Inspired Cartons

HOLLAND, Mich.— Boxed Water is taking a bite out of plastic pollution with its newest rollout – Jurassic World-inspired cartons – to grocery retailers across the U.S. Starting in April with its first wave of releases, it will stomp into the family-owned grocery chain Meijer. Consumers can purchase cases of the sustainably packaged water that will consist of six fan-favorite dinosaurs from the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise, including T. rex, Stegosaurus, Mosasaurus, Carnotaurus and, of course, Blue – the famous Velociraptor, which can be previewed on Boxed Water’s website. Each carton will also feature a fun dinosaur-related fact and additional details that Jurassic World fans will enjoy. Expanded distribution into other retail chains, including participating CVS and Giant Eagle locations, will soon follow suit.

Boxed Water Chief Revenue Officer, Robert Koenen, explains, “We are excited to inspire consumers to make better decisions for the planet with these Jurassic World-inspired cartons. The fun designs help us bring an increased awareness to the very real fact that plastic recycling is on a decline – with only 5% of U.S.-made plastic getting recycled.”

Boxed Water is leading the way as the most sustainable water brand on the market, as verified by an independent ISO-certified life cycle assessment. Not only are each of its 92% plant-based boxes 100% recyclable, refillable and BPA free, the brand is also a proud member of 1% For The Planet. Further, Boxed Water is taking Brachiosaurs-sized steps to reduce their carbon footprint, including sourcing water from close-to-source regional suppliers and pledging to plant two trees with the National Forest Foundation for every social media post with the hashtag #BetterPlanet. So far, 1.4 million trees have been planted.

It doesn’t stop there. Dinosaur fans will be happy to know that Boxed Water uses 43% less fossil fuel and has a 36% lower carbon footprint than its plastic counterparts – and can be recycled in a majority of US recycling facilities. The cartons from the newly certified CarbonNeutral brand also have a lower total environmental profile than aluminum cans.

Koenen elaborates, “Dinosaurs have made a big footprint here on Earth, and Boxed Water hopes to make an even bigger impact on our environment and life as we know it. By eliminating single-use plastic and choosing more sustainable options, we are ensuring that we leave this planet a better place for generations to come.”

These limited-edition Jurassic World-inspired cartons are launching now through Spring; they can also be found directly on Boxed Water’s website

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water’s cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this nearly $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World Dominion is streaming now on Peacock.

