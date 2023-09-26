Breakthru Beverage Group Aligns Nationally With Superbird Tequila

Breakthru Beverage Group announced its national alignment with Superbird Tequila, an emerging brand from Casa Komos Brands Group offering premium Blanco, Reposado and spicy Fuego tequilas. Breakthru will offer the three expressions across 14 U.S. markets into 2024, including California, Florida and Illinois. With tequila leading the premiumization trend and dominating spirits growth this year, adding Superbird through the Trident division affirms Breakthru’s commitment to offering the best, most innovative products that align with consumer trends and demands.

“Tequila continues to lead this year as consumers look for high-quality, innovative ways to enjoy the spirit, particularly in the spicy category. With its approachable price point, superior ingredients and engaging brand identity, Superbird is the ultra-premium tequila Breakthru customers are looking to offer their consumers,” said Drew Levinson, Vice President, Business Development, Emerging Craft Brands at Breakthru. “As part of our Trident division, we look forward to working with Superbird to develop and grow the brand in the tequila space.”

Superbird is shaking up the category by offering a premium product at a shareable price point with a more rebellious attitude than traditional tequila brands. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, Superbird prioritizes real ingredients and natural flavors, including a proprietary jalapeño blend in its Spicy Fuego Tequila. The result is smooth as silk, yet bold as can be. Casa Komos Brands Group introduced Superbird following the success of Tequila Komos, the fastest growing and third-largest ultra-premium tequila in the world.

“We launched Superbird to help people make memories they won’t forget. We knew we needed a distributor partner who was able to join us on that mission and were glad to find that partner in Breakthru,” said Matthew Slosek, Superbird President. “Their route-to-market strategy personalized for us through Trident, along with their digital capabilities and expert sales team, proved to us that Breakthru can take us where we want to go.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Superbird

Invoking the spirit of community, spontaneity and making lasting memories, Superbird captures the essence of unforgettable experiences. Distilled from 100% blue agave in Jalisco, MX, Superbird offers a premium line of Bottled Tequila, RTD Tequila Sodas, and Canned Cocktails, and is carefully crafted for any occasion.

