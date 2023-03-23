Breakthru Beverage Group Taps Mike Milo to Lead Virginia

Breakthru Beverage Group announced Mike Milo has been appointed EVP of Breakthru Beverage Virginia. Effective April 1, Milo will be responsible for all aspects of the market including sales, operations and regulatory matters. Milo’s career includes a successful nine-year span with Breakthru Florida and its legacy companies before moving to E&J Gallo Winery where, as retail director, he managed multimillion-dollar budgets to drive execution of strategic initiatives and market growth for the winery’s Southeast Division.

“Mike’s understanding of Breakthru and the insights gleaned while working with one of our largest supplier partners made him the ideal choice to lead this growing market,” said Julian Burzynski, Chief Operating Officer. “Mike has always shown a unique ability to drive performance today without losing sight of what’s next. He understands what it takes to leads a team of passionate associates and deliver steady, high-level execution for customers and suppliers. I look forward to working with him as he makes great strides in Virginia.”

Milo will also continue to advance the growth of the company’s end-to-end digital ecosystem that brings Breakthru, its suppliers and customers closer to the end consumer. A key aspect of this included BREAKTHRU NOW, the company’s proprietary B2B eCommerce solution. Virginia was one of the first markets to implement this service and has seen strong results providing a seamless customer experience while enabling sales associates to be more consultative partners to their accounts. Milo succeeds Dale Farino, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Farino served in various leadership roles in Virginia including President, EVP-General Manager and Chief Financial Officer, and advanced several key initiatives and investments in this important market.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/