Breakthru Beverage Group Welcomes New Talent Acquisition and HR Leadership

Breakthru Beverage Group announced two strategic additions to its Human Resources organization, supporting the company’s growth in new and existing markets and further advance its reinvigorated people agenda. Jamie Thomas has joined the company as VP, Talent Acquisition, and will work under CHRO Stephanie Soto to lead a centralized talent acquisition team serving the entire company. By developing and executing the people agenda for the East U.S. Region, Karla Castillo, VP, Human Resources, East U.S. Region will support Region President Will Fulghom and SVP, HR Judy Viera.

“This is an exciting period of growth for Breakthru that requires a robust, dynamic team with an energized HR organization to support it. Jamie and Karla are both values-focused leaders who each bring a wealth of experience and passion for helping others to their work,” said Stephanie Soto, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer at Breakthru. “Our greatest asset has always been our people, and these investments in our associate experience reflect their value and importance as members of the Breakthru family. We welcome Jamie and Karla to the team and look forward to seeing their impact.”

Thomas will serve as a key member of Breakthru’s HR Leadership Team, owning the development and execution of the end-to-end talent acquisition strategy to support the company’s growth agenda. This includes recruiting talent to support Breakthru’s growth in new markets like California, where the company is adding approximately 150 roles, and in existing markets that are building capacity in service of supplier and customer partners. Castillo joins Breakthru after 14 years at Diageo, where she most recently served as HR Director for their commercial organization. As VP, Human Resources, East U.S. Region, Castillo will be responsible for all HR activities in Maryland, Delaware, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., including building and growing successful teams in alignment with the enterprise-wide people strategy.

“Breakthru is making many enterprise-wide advancements to better serve our customer and supplier partners, from evolving our operating model and leadership structure to pursing organic and inorganic growth across the United States,” Soto continued. “As we drive these initiatives forward, we continue to build our capabilities, accelerate our performance and boost our operations through technology, facility and associate investments. We have big plans and great momentum, which Jamie, Karla and the rest of the HR organization will be sure to keep going as we look at the second half of the year.”

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer.

