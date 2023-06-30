Brighten Your Summer Day With Langers’ New Pineapple 5-Calories And 10-Ounce To-Go Bottles

CITY OF INDUSTRY, California – Did someone say summer? No matter the season, now everyone can feel like they’re basking in sun with Langers bright golden juice varieties. The latest launches of its pure pineapple juice lineup, Langers 5-calorie juice (no sugar added) and 10-ounce to-go bottle are about to take the taste of sweet sunny fun to a whole new level. Langers announced the new varieties started rolling out in May in retail stores nationwide, on shoplangers.com and on Amazon.

“With experience making pure juices for more than 60 years, we love the sweet, vibrant result of our pressed pineapple juices. Since pineapple is not native to California, we work with incredible growers in Costa Rica and the Philippines to cultivate impeccable products. With a mission to deliver nourishing, healthy juices conveniently to consumers, creating a pineapple juice with lower calories and individually sized, a to-go option was important to us,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers.

To make on-the-go juicing easier than ever, Langers 10-ounce pineapple juice is resealable, making it an ideal drink to enjoy anywhere. Its screw-off lid (versus the common can design of small pineapple juices) makes it easy to take a sip of fresh juice or whip up a mixed drink at parties, campouts or anywhere life takes you.

Langers low-calorie, low-carb pineapple juice is now available with only 5 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 1 gram of naturally occurring sugar per serving, PLUS 80% the daily value of Vitamin C in just ONE cup. Langers Pineapple Juice is chock-full of vitamins and minerals for a refreshing drink that also helps boost immune system, keep bones healthy and improve vision. Every cup of Langers pineapple has vitamins C, B6 and A, thiamine, copper, manganese, bromelain and beta carotene.

On the outside of every bottle, Langers quality is visible. Just look for the brightest golden juice in the aisle through its transparent bottle. On the inside, the pineapple juice is smooth, hydrating, pulp-free, and bursting with flavor. Enjoy alone as a naturally sweet refreshment, blended into summery smoothies, mixed into cocktails and mocktails, or stirred into marinades for a tropical twist to barbecue!

In addition to its 5-calorie recipe and new 10-ounce bottle, Langers Pineapple Juice is also available in original pineapple as well as with an assortment of blend of juices, including Pineapple Orange, Pineapple Orange Guava, Pineapple Passionfruit and Pina Colada in 32 oz. glass bottles.

For more information on Langers Pineapple Juice, visit them online and follow @langersjuice on Instagram.

Langers Pineapple Juice is available at grocers and retail nationwide as well as on their website.

For More Information:

https://www.langers.com/index.html