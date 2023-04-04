Brooklyn Cannery Introduces Loyalty Club Powered By Web3

Brooklyn Cannery, a prebiotic soda company based in Brooklyn, is launching a new loyalty program that leverages the power of digital collectibles, ie. NFTs. The program, called the Brooklyn Cannery Social Club, is an example of one of the first brands to build a loyalty program on Web3 from the ground up.

“I’ve been in the NFT space for some time and have long wanted to get involved in a more meaningful way,” said Maciej, founder of Brooklyn Cannery. “This is going to look a bit different from other NFT projects, with a primary focus on web 2 customers as we develop a web 3 ecosystem.”

Starting April 12, right around NFT NYC, customers will be able to scan the QR code on Brooklyn Cannery cans to collect FREE unique collectibles. The first challenge will involve collecting four different collectibles, each one representing a piece of a root beer float.

Customers who successfully collect all four will be rewarded with a new collectible that serves as a pass to the Brooklyn Cannery Social Club community and can be redeemed for an actual root beer float at participating locations in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Cannery Social Club offers members with massive perks, like wholesale pricing on ecommerce products, as well as exclusive access to events and merch, along with special discounts and partnerships.

The team at Brooklyn Cannery is passionate about creating an engaging experience for their customers through this innovative loyalty program. “We want our customers to enjoy interacting with us through this new platform and explore all that it has to offer,” said Maciej. “We’re excited about how this will bring our community together in unique ways.”

The launch of the Brooklyn Cannery Social Club marks an exciting moment for both prebiotic soda fans and those interested in exploring what Web3 technology has to offer. With its innovative use of NFTs and commitment to its community, it’s sure to be something special!

For More Information:

https://www.brooklyncannery.com/pages/social-club