ButACake and Azuca Join Forces to Launch Hibiscus Elixir in Delaware’s Medical Market

NEW YORK — Azuca, known for its advanced formulations, is proud to announce its partnership with ButACake, an award-winning edibles pioneer, for the launch of a new infused product Hibiscus Elixir utilizing RTD ACTiVATOR (“Ready to Drink”), a new Azuca product designed for cannabis beverages. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Azuca as the ButACake Hibiscus Elixir is the first product featuring their groundbreaking RTD ACTiVATOR.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our innovative Hibiscus Elixir to the Delaware medical market,” said Matha Figaro, CEO of ButACake. “With the integration of Azuca’s RTD ACTiVATOR, and Columbia Care’s renowned, high-quality cannabis, we are able to offer a groundbreaking product that delivers a faster-acting and more immersive experience for patients. We believe this advancement will enhance the quality of life for many individuals seeking the benefits of cannabis-based therapies.”

Marking a significant milestone for each company, the Hibiscus Elixir is an innovative blend of the nuanced flavors of hibiscus with the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. This botanical elixir, skillfully crafted with natural ingredients and abundant in antioxidants, provides a unique and refreshing experience for medical cannabis patients. Thanks to the integration of Azuca’s groundbreaking RTD ACTiVATOR, the elixir offers a fast-acting, smoker’s high experience that sets a new standard in the edibles industry.

“We are delighted to partner with ButACake and Columbia Care, who share our core values and vision for making cannabis edibles accessible and approachable,” said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-founder, Azuca. “This collaboration aims to redefine the cannabis-infused product experience and create a significant impact in the industry.”

RTD ACTiVATOR solves the industry’s cannabinoid shelf-stability problems and delivers a superior process, enabling faster onset and offset technology with sensory effects kicking in at 5-15 minutes. These factors dramatically enhance the consumer experience, and the system is easily incorporated into existing manufacturing processes, making it a game-changing solution for the industry.

ButACake was founded in 2016 by its CEO, Figaro, a trained pastry chef. An emerging startup in the legal cannabis industry, ButACake has almost a decade of legacy experience. Figaro is also CEO of CannPowerment, which is poised to become the first minority women-owned cannabis product manufacturer in New Jersey. As part of its mission, all ButACake products have an affordable price point to ensure cannabis accessibility and promote inclusivity. Through its partnership with Columbia Care, ButACake makes its baked goods and elixir on-site at Columbia Care’s Delaware production facility and infuses the products using Columbia Care’s cannabis oil.

ButACake’s Hibiscus Elixir are now available in Columbia Care’s Delaware stores (Rehoboth Beach, Smyrna and Wilmington). As a testament to ButACake’s commitment to inclusivity, the Hibiscus Elixir is priced at an affordable $15.00 (4 oz., 4 servings).

For more information on ButACake’s Hibiscus Elixir, its availability, and its benefits, please visit www.butacake.com or contact your nearest Columbia Care Delaware dispensary.

About ButACake

ButACake is a leading provider of premium cannabis-infused products, committed to delivering unique and high-quality experiences to cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and the finest ingredients, ButACake continues to push boundaries in the cannabis industry. www.butacake.com

About Azuca

Azuca serves edibles and beverage manufacturers with best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Azuca’s products are chef-created, science-forward and powered by its patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them “water-friendly,” for a predictable and controllable experience every time. Learn more about Azuca on AZUCATiME.com and follow Azuca on Instagram,Facebook and LinkedIn.

For More Information:

https://azuca.co/butacake-hibiscus-elixir/