C4 Energy Claims The Official Energy Drink of Summer Title with 100-Day Cross-Country Summer Experience

C4 Energy, the fastest growing energy drink brand in the US, is launching its Official Energy Drink of Summer campaign, a 100-day cross country summer tour cementing the brand as the go-to energy drink for whatever your summer holds.

As part of the Official Energy Drink of Summer campaign, the brand will activate every day straight from Memorial Day to Labor Day with programming in key markets across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Austin, Detroit, Chicago, NYC and more. These moments will utilize notable talent and pop up at various points throughout the summer including a Launch Party, an Austin FC fan experience on the pitch at Q2 stadium, the ultimate fan experience at WWE’s SummerSlam and more.

Knowing that energy drink and beverage consumption peak during the summer, C4 Energy saw the perfect opportunity to highlight how the brand fits into all summer plans, regardless of lifestyle. By trademarking the Official Energy Drink of Summer™ and rolling out the cross-country experience, C4 Energy is solidifying itself as the ideal drink for the life of the party, long days in the summer sun, late nights and everything in between.

Other campaign events and key product sampling moments will, among many others, include Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Santa Clarita on June 17th, Ocean Beach Street Fair in Santa Monica on June 24th, H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks, Faces of Fitness in Chicago on July 29th, and C4 Energy Summer Fight Series at OTE Arena in Atlanta during each Friday of August.

During these events, C4 Energy will also sample all three of their product lines – Performance, Smart, and Ultimate – in a tiered strategy including taste tests, field marketing and guerrilla sampling over the course of the 100-day campaign. With this strategy, C4 Energy is leaning into the philosophy of introducing the right product in their portfolio to the right consumers based on carefully targeted brand positioning and setting.

For More Information:

https://cellucor.com/pages/c4-summer