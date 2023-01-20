C4 Energy Flips the Script with New Yearlong Program – No Sh!t. No Quit.

C4 Energy, the leader in the fitness and wellness space, is flipping the script of the outdated “New Year, New You” artifact with its Be You. But Better. Campaign launch, leaning away from the past eras of ‘inspiring’ and ‘hyping’ people up with nothing to back it.

Be You. But Better. is the brand’s bold new manifesto that rebels against having to become an entirely new person each year, helping consumers find the discipline already inside them, instead of following flashy (and often unattainable) gimmicks.

To achieve this, C4 Energy is launching the No Sh!t. No Quit. Program, an exclusive training program created in partnership with Kevin Hart’s trainer Ron “Boss” Everline, that will invite 100 people willing to give 100% dedication to their fitness routine for the entirety of 2023.

Led by Everline and supported by a squad of C4 trainers including Kaisa Keranen, Thoren Bradley and George Bamfo Jr., the program’s platform will consist of regular training sessions, daily check-ins to confirm participant activity, 1:1 support from the talent team, early access to new C4 Energy launches and free product to fuel their entire year, as well as surprise & delight moments from Boss and more.

For More Information:

https://cellucor.com/pages/no-sh-t-no-quit