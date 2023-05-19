C4 Energy’s Austin FC Energy Experience Is Back, Giving Fans the Chance to Train on the Q2 Pitch

C4 Energy, the Austin-based energy drink brand, is announcing the second annual Austin FC Energy Experience, opening its sweepstakes this morning for fans to enter for the chance to train alongside their favorite players on the pitch at Q2 Stadium!

Taking place on June 12th, C4 Energy’s Austin FC Energy Experience will offer these lucky local Austin FC fans the chance to win an exclusive VIP stadium experience including a tour of the locker rooms and Q2 Field Club, as well as time to play and run through drills with the Austin FC trainers and players on the pitch.

As part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with Austin FC, top players including Daniel Pereira, Nick Lima and more will make an appearance at the immersive stadium experience, with some additional surprises planned for the 50 lucky winners.